Springfield, MO

Mercy Springfield, CoxHealth see large drops in COVID patients

By Connor Wilson
 14 hours ago

SPRINGFIELD, Mo.– Hospitals in the Springfield area are reporting significant decreases in covid patients currently receiving treatment, coinciding with hope among health officials that the state has moved past the worst of the pandemic.

Mercy Springfield is reporting just five COVID patients being cared for at the hospital as of April 1, a sharp drop from previous reporting of over 30 patients a little over a month ago.

“This is the last day we are reporting COVID numbers in our morning admin huddle unless we experience an increase,” spokesperson Erik Frederick said in a Tweet on Friday. “Needless to say, we’re pretty happy about that.”

CoxHealth is also reporting a drop in patients. CEO Steve Edwards said 15 COVID patients are currently in the hospital’s system, with seven of those patients non-infectious.

On February 28, the number of patients being treated for COVID at CoxHealth was 64.

This drop in COVID hospitalizations comes as both Greene County and the state of Missouri transition to an ‘endemic’ response to the virus.

“Moving to an endemic response does not mean that COVID-19 is gone or that there will not be future surges of the disease that require an elevated response,” Springfield-Greene County Health Department said in a press release.

The Health Department is continuing to offer vaccination opportunities for residents of Greene County, with multiple walk-in clinics planned this coming week.

For more information on getting vaccinated in Greene County, visit vaccine417.com .

