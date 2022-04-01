ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Green Bay, WI

After struggling to find poll workers, Green Bay has enough workers for Election Day but is still in need of alternatives

By Noelle Friel
NBC 26 WGBA
NBC 26 WGBA
 14 hours ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3BwCfJ_0ewwvehg00

The April 5th spring election is less than a week a way. But up until recently, the city of Green Bay didn't have enough poll workers to cover all of its wards. While City Clerk Celestine Jeffreys says the city now has enough workers to cover Election Day, the city is still in need of alternatives.

“We are still taking applications because things come up, poll workers have personal commitments and so we definitely still need some people to apply," Jeffreys said.

Alternatives will be called in to work on Election Day if a poll worker is unable to work their shift. Jeffreys says the city still needs about a dozen to a dozen and a half alternatives in order to be in a comfortable position come Tuesday.

Jeffreys says there are a number of factors that have caused the city's pool of poll workers to decrease in recent months. One factor is redistricting, which shuffled the wards, causing poll workers to move to different polling locations with unfamiliar faces. In addition, the pandemic and the workers shortage have also made finding new poll workers especially difficult for the clerk's office.

Another factor, Jeffreys says, is the tension surrounding recent elections.

“I think some of the tone around the election has dissuaded people from serving," Jeffreys said. "They have not used the word harassed with me but the way they describe some interactions have been, I would say, emotionally negative.”

She says the city is providing training for poll workers and working with the Green Bay Police Department to provide security on Election Day.

“We provide training to our poll workers on how to deescalate. We are always in partnership with our police department but especially on election issues," Jeffreys said. "They are aware and are ready to be there should they need to be there.”

Additionally, the city recently passed an ordinance requiring five workers at each polling place instead of three. Jeffreys says the decision did not come out of concern for election integrity and did not affect the city's shortage of poll workers.

Jeffreys is encouraging all eligible Brown County residents to apply to become a poll worker.

“We need the workers to help people vote and make those elections count,” Jeffreys said.

To apply, you can visit greenbaywi.gov/elections or call 920-448-3010.

Comments / 3

UKRAINEhidesUScorupt
14h ago

the city is saying they intend to cheat again. after blaming the election board this last election, the city needs to be removed from the entire process. this will be the 3rd election the city of green bay has tampered with.

Reply
3
Related
KTAR.com

Nearly 90% of Arizona voters plan to cast midterm ballots, most before Election Day, poll finds

PHOENIX – Arizonans are eager to vote, mostly early, in this year’s hotly contested midterm elections, according to poll results released Thursday. Polling done this month by Phoenix-based OH Predictive Insights found that 87% of registered Arizona voters are likely to vote — 65% very likely — in November, when high-profile races for governor and both chambers of Congress will top the ballots.
PHOENIX, AZ
WYFF4.com

Anderson Co. in need of election workers, could make over $100

ANDERSON, S.C. — The Anderson County Board of Voter Registration and Elections is looking for people to be election workers. Election officials say while having a shortage of workers isn't a new problem, it's one they face before each election. The position is paid and officials say it gives...
ANDERSON COUNTY, SC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Green Bay, WI
Elections
Green Bay, WI
Government
Local
Wisconsin Elections
City
Green Bay, WI
Local
Wisconsin Government
WEAU-TV 13

Two Wisconsin counties haven’t had a COVID-19 case in weeks

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A Wisconsin county that has only recorded a single COVID-19 case all month and another that has not seen one since the Ides of March dropped into the Dept. of Health Services’ lowest category for tracking the virus’ spread. In DHS’ latest weekly update,...
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Election Day
Mercury

Berks election officials increase pay for poll worker training

Berks County election officials are giving pay increases to poll workers who complete a training program and those tasked with returning equipment on election night. The county elections board voted at a meeting Thursday to increase the amount poll workers are paid for completing certain tasks before Election Day and following the closure of the polls, acknowledging the county has not recently examined compensation related to those tasks.
BERKS COUNTY, PA
Morristown Minute

Increased Pay for New Jersey Election Workers

Governor Murphy recently signed legislation to increase pay for New Jersey election workers from $200/day to $300/day. Governor Murphy signed legislation (A-208) on March 25, 2022, to increase pay for New Jersey’s election workers. The bill increases the compensation of election workers from $200 per day to $300 per day and appropriates $7 million to the Department of State.
MORRISTOWN, NJ
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Elections
New Jersey Globe

Legislature passes poll worker pay raise

Both houses of the New Jersey legislature unanimously passed a bill today raising poll worker pay to $300, a change that has been implemented on a temporary basis in several recent elections but which would be made permanent under the legislation. The bill was sponsored in the Assembly by Assemblymembers Kevin Rooney (R-Wyckoff), Raj Mukherji (D-Jersey City), and Robert Karabinchak (D-Edison), and in the Senate by State Sens. Shirley Turner (D-Lawrence) and James Beach (D-Voorhees).
JERSEY CITY, NJ
Kingsport Times-News

Sullivan poll workers are a dedicated lot

BLOUNTVILLE — A storage room at the Sullivan County Election Commission’s office sits full of just-delivered, unopened boxes. They contain new voting machines which will return voters to a paper ballot system beginning with the upcoming party primaries. New machines mean additional training for poll workers and officials....
SULLIVAN COUNTY, TN
KTUL

Poll workers needed in Delaware County

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The Delaware County Election Board is seeking poll workers ahead of election season. The board announced on Monday that applications for all positions and political parties will be accepted from March through June. Crystal January, the Delaware County Election Board Secretary, said that applicants must...
DELAWARE COUNTY, OK
The Providence Journal

State House debate: Is $3.89 minimum wage enough for tipped workers?

PROVIDENCE — In those corners of the Rhode Island work-world where employees rely on tips, the minimum an employer is required to pay is $3.89 an hour. The assumption: waiters, waitresses and other "tipped employees" make at least as much — if not more — with gratuities as they would if R.I. guaranteed them the same $12.25 an hour, $490 a week, $25,480 a year minimum wage as other 40-hour-a-week employees.
POLITICS
Lake Oswego Review

Washington County projects need workers

The area is in need of 3,500 more skilled laborers, but has little housing available, industry experts say.Washington County needs 3,500 more skilled laborers this May for major infrastructure projects coming down the pipeline and already in the works, according to industry experts — but even if the area attracts enough workers, there is nowhere for them to live. Local industry leaders are saying the struggle to find skilled laborers and to attract more journeymen and journeywomen to the area is causing costs to increase exponentially on many major projects — including some that are taxpayer-funded. Norm Eder, former president...
WASHINGTON COUNTY, OR
WEKU

The 2022 midterms are underway. Here's the calendar of primary elections

The first midterm election of a president's tenure historically favors the party out of power. In 2022, that's the Republican Party. Democrats, meanwhile, will this year defend their narrow congressional control, along with key governorships. Ahead of November's general election, the major parties are picking their nominees. And currently, we're...
ELECTIONS
NBC 26 WGBA

NBC 26 WGBA

5K+
Followers
3K+
Post
994K+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Green Bay, Wisconsin news and weather from NBC 26 WGBA, updated throughout the day.

 https://www.nbc26.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy