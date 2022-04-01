ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Beaumont, CA

Motorist Killed in Crash Involving SUV, Semi on I-10

By Contributing Editor
mynewsla.com
 14 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleA motorist died Friday in a collision between an SUV and tractor-trailer on Interstate 10 in Beaumont. The fatality occurred about 12:40 p.m. on westbound I-10 at Beaumont Avenue, according...

mynewsla.com

City
