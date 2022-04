HUNTINGTON, WV (LOOTPRESS) – A Ghanaian national pleaded guilty to his role in a romance fraud scheme. According to court documents and statements made during the plea hearing, Banabas Ganidekam, 24, received fraudulent proceeds from a romance fraud scheme in his bank account that was held in Ohio which he later transferred to a bank account in Huntington. Ganidekam lived in Westerville, Ohio at the time. Ganidekam received the money through wire transfer services including, but not limited to, bank wire transfers, personal checks and cashier’s checks. Ganidekam admitted that he received the fraudulent money from at least 14 different victims.

HUNTINGTON, WV ・ 16 DAYS AGO