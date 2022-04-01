Titans 7-round mock draft with a trade into the second round

The Tennessee Titans have a grand total of seven picks in the upcoming 2022 NFL draft, but one glaring hole in their stable of selections is the lack of a second-round pick.

Well, in our latest mock draft with the event now just four weeks away, we’re taking care of that problem via a draft-day trade. Of course, predicting a trade is an inexact science, as there are so many variables to consider.

One team we’re targeting for a trade is the New York Giants, a team that is strapped for cash and reportedly interested in dealing some of their 2022 selections for 2023 picks.

So, how do we swing pick No. 36 from Big Blue?

We’re sending the Titans’ 2023 second-round pick, 2023 third-round pick and a 2022 fourth-round pick (No. 131) to New York in exchange for that sweet 2022 early second-rounder.

Based on the draft pick value chart, the Giants’ second-rounder has a value of 540, while the combination of the Titans’ three picks will come in at about 501 assuming their 2023 selections fall in a similar spot.

So, as you can see, this is a pretty fair deal even though it looks like a lot for the Titans to give up. Now that that’s out of the way, here’s our latest seven-round mock for Tennessee with the newfound second-round selection.

Round 1, Pick 26: WR Chris Olave, Ohio State

I’d be perfectly happy with a burner and great route-runner like Olave, or a strong, physical receiver like Akansas’ Treylon Burks, someone I’ve taken in previous mocks, in this spot.

This time around, I’m going with Olave, as he’d be a great complement to A.J. Brown for years to come.

While he doesn’t bring the physical nature like Burks, the 6-foot-1, 188-pound wideout is a fantastic route-runner who will be a menace on shallow crossers and in the vertical game, especially on deep shots off play-action.

He’d give Tennessee the burner who can take the top off the defense it so desperately needs, and he has the versatility to line up anywhere on the field.

Round 2, Pick 36 (from NYG): OT Bernhard Raimann, Central Michigan

Raimann could challenge for the starting right tackle spot right away, but his long-term projection is at left tackle, where he started at Central Michigan.

The 6-foot-6, 303-pound Austrian-born prospect brings great athleticism as a former tight end, wrestler and track and field athlete, and despite his limited experience (two years) as a tackle, he already displays a solid understanding of fundamentals at the position.

He’ll need some development, but there’s enough there to believe he can make an impact right away. Even if he doesn’t figures things out until 2022, he will still be a great asset in pass protection and run-blocking for years to come.

Round 3, Pick 90: OG Cole Strange, Chattanooga

We shore up yet another long-term need upfront with the selection of the 6-foot-6, 301-pound lineman.

Strange has the perfect level of nasty for the next level and figures to be a difference-maker, both in pass protection and run-blocking. He might need some time to develop, but he has all the makings of a starter in the NFL at either left or right guard, with the potential to play center, also.

Round 4, Pick 143: TE Jalen Wydermyer, Texas A&M

The Titans find their tight end of the future in the fourth round by selecting the 6-foot-4, 255-pounder.

Wydermyer needs some work in the blocking department, but he is a willing participant who has all the physical tools to get better and not be a liability early on.

The most intriguing part of his game is his ability as a playmaker. He can be moved all over the offense, is a huge target, and has the speed and power to make people miss and break tackles to pick up yards after the catch.

And, with Austin Hooper and Geoff Swaim on the roster, Wydermyer will have time to develop.

Round 5, Pick 169: WR Danny Gray, SMU

The Titans add more speed to their receiving corps. with the 6-foot-2, 199-pound wideout out of SMU.

Gray is going to need time to develop as a route-runner but brings speed to be a deep threat and can line up in multiple spots. He also has some return experience, giving him some early value if he doesn’t find any as a wide receiver in his first year.

Round 6, Pick 204: S/LB Tariq Carpenter, Georgia Tech

Carpenter continues to be someone I target late in mock drafts thanks to his versatility that helps offer more value and gives him a better chance to be a solid late-round find.

The 6-foot-2, 230-pound hybrid safety/linebacker will serve as a rotational player who can leave a mark at multiple spots on defense, and he can contribute on special teams.

He could provide depth at safety, something the Titans need now that Dane Cruikshank is gone, while also giving Tennessee another depth option at linebacker.

Round 6, Pick 219: EDGE Jeffrey Gunter, Coastal Carolina

Like Carpenter, Gunter is another defensive player I keep going for late in mocks. He needs a lot of work as a pass-rusher, but his speed and power gives hope he can make an impact there down the road.

The 6-foot-4, 260-pound edge rusher could be an asset as a rotational run defender and special teams contributor right away, though.