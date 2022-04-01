ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Johnston County, NC

Avian flu found in two additional Johnston County turkey farms

By PRE News, Ideas
publicradioeast.org
 14 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleTwo additional commercial turkey operations in Johnston County have tested positive for High Path Avian Influenza. These farms were identified during increased surveillance following...

www.publicradioeast.org

