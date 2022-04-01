ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Idris Elba reveals the song Meghan Markle requested he play at her wedding to Prince Harry

By Matt Wilkinson
 14 hours ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1YrfJl_0ewwtWWK00

MOVIE star Idris Elba says the Duchess of Sussex requested a Dr Dre rap song when he DJ’d at her wedding to Prince Harry.

The actor said Meghan asked him to play hardcore tune Still D.R.E. when he took to the decks in 2018.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1M9ykE_0ewwtWWK00
Idris Elba has revealed the song Meghan Markle asked him to play at her wedding Credit: AFP

When asked about which tracks filled the reception’s dance floor, the Luther star told BBC Radio 1Xtra’s Rap Show: “Still D.R.E. by Dr Dre went off! It was Meghan’s choice.”

Harry and Meghan were married at Windsor Castle, with the evening reception at Frogmore House, Berks.

Other celebrity guests included Hollywood actor George Clooney, 60, and wife Amal, 44, talk show host Oprah Winfrey, 68, and tennis champ Serena Williams, 40.

Idris, 49, who attended the wedding with his wife, Sabrina, 32, began his career as a DJ long before finding fame as a TV and movie actor.

He later got to show off his turntable skills in his Netflix show, Turn Up Charlie, playing a down-and-out DJ who attempts to rebuild his music career.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2MSaky_0ewwtWWK00
Idris Elba began his career as a DJ before turning to acting Credit: Getty - Contributor
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Det15_0ewwtWWK00
Meghan and Prince Harry married in Windsor four years ago Credit: Reuters
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4VxlOo_0ewwtWWK00
Meghan asked Idris to play a tune by US rapper Dr Dre Credit: Getty

