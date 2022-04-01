ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Richmond County, GA

UPDATE: Last suspect wanted in trailer park murder has been found and taken into custody

By Karlton Clay
WJBF
 14 hours ago

RICHMOND COUNTY, Georgia (WJBF) – The last wanted suspect in the murder of the Alan R. Newsome murder has been captured.

According to the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office, Carlos Figueroa was found and taken into custody in Pinellas County, Florida, with the assistance of the United States Marshal’s Southeast Regional Task Force.

ORIGINAL WJBF STORY: Three men arrested and one man wanted after victim found dead in roadway of trailer park in Richmond County

According to the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office, authorities responded to a homicide at the Rosetown Trailer Park located on Ulm Road on Friday, March 18th at 10:00 P.M.

Deputies say they found Newsome was shot at least one time and was pronounced dead at the scene by the Coroner’s Office.

The other three suspects involved – T’zaiah La’Tonia Dukes, 17, Ortegas Dwayne Jones, 17, and Brentin Armani Coleman, 19 – were arrested on the charge of Murder.

WJBF

WJBF

