ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
U.S. Politics

Bipartisan bill to address supply chain kinks moves closer to the president's desk

By Claudia Grisales
WEKU
WEKU
 14 hours ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4JADXn_0ewwqcyR00
Shipping containers are stacked at the Port of Long Beach in Long Beach, Calif., on Nov. 17, 2021. Congestion at U.S. ports has caused supply chain disruptions, driving up prices and leading to a growing shortage of goods. Apu Gomes/AFP via Getty Images

Bipartisan legislation that aims to help tackle supply chain woes that have wreaked havoc on the U.S. economy is inching closer to President Biden's desk.

The Ocean Shipping Reform Act was approved unanimously in the Senate chamber on Thursday after a version was approved in the House late last year. It aims to ease shipping backlogs by addressing challenges at U.S. ports, supporters said.

Minnesota Democratic Sen. Amy Klobuchar and South Dakota Republican Sen. John Thune led the bipartisan bill that had 29 cosponsors in the upper chamber. It was passed unanimously by voice vote.

"This is the beginning, but it's also tacking one of those thorny problems, Klobuchar said. "I think it is an example of how the solutions on the supply chain — there are many — and this is just one industry" with more to address.

Bottlenecks forming for U.S. exports have played a key role in the country's rising inflation.

The bill requires ocean carriers to certify that late fees comply with federal regulations or face penalties, prohibits carriers from unreasonably declining shipping opportunities for U.S exports, and ramps up reporting requirements to the Federal Maritime Commission. It also empowers the commission to initiate probes of carrier's business practices and apply enforcement actions.

Momentum for the plan drew praise from the White House on Friday.

White House press secretary Jen Psaki said Biden had called out ocean shipping carriers raising their rates during his February State of the Union address, saying "these costs pass through to American businesses and families and contribute to inflation."

"The Senate yesterday passed overwhelmingly bipartisan legislation to reform the ocean shipping industry and lower costs for American farmers, businesses and consumers," Psaki told reporters at a White House briefing.

A version of the plan passed the House with a large bipartisan vote, 364-60, in December. With the House passage that was led by California Democrat Rep. John Garamendi and South Dakota Republican Rep. Dusty Johnson, the plan now heads to final negotiations for a deal that could become law.

The legislation has also drawn the endorsement of more than 100 organizations, including the American Association of Port Authorities.

"This is the kind of bill we should be working on if we want to help alleviate our inflation situation and improve the economy," Thune, the Republican Whip, said in recent floor remarks.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0EJrnj_0ewwqcyR00
Sen. Amy Klobuchar, D-Minn., left, talks with Sen. John Thune, R-S.D., during a Senate Commerce Committee hearing on Capitol Hill on March 3, 2022, on the Klobuchar-Thune Ocean Shipping Reform Act. Susan Walsh/AP file photo

Thune noted the plan ensures that ocean carriers operate under fair and transparent rules, and makes it harder for those carriers to unreasonably refuse goods ready to be exported.

Klobuchar said she and Thune learned about farmers and manufacturers in their states losing money because their products were not being shipped. Ships were coming to U.S. ports filled, but left empty because importing goods was much more lucrative.

"They were basically exporting air," Klobuchar said.

Meanwhile, Klobuchar noted, the mostly foreign-owned shipping container industry posted record profits, seeing a sevenfold increase in profits to $190 billion last year.

"So you had an obvious case that they were fleecing their own pockets and they were biased against American goods because they didn't want to spend the time to load up our crates," Klobuchar said. "They wanted to go over to other countries and then ship them over to America. It is pretty outrageous what's been going on."

The legislation, Klobuchar argues, will help level the playing field for American manufacturers and consumers by getting American exports delivered on time and for a fair price.

Klobuchar acknowledged the bill is one piece in a much larger puzzle. That is, supply chain troubles can also be alleviated with the end of the pandemic, labor market improvements and infrastructure fixes at U.S. ports.

For now, the authors hope overwhelming congressional support for the plan, including the unanimous vote in the Senate, sends a signal to carriers to charge better rates. If not, Congress will have to consider other legislation, such as antitrust exemptions, next, Klobuchar said.

"I think it's going to put max pressure on these shipping conglomerates to not keep misbehaving because if they do, there's actually more things we could do on antitrust exemptions and others things," she said. "I think when they see the unanimous vote, they know trouble could be on the way."

Comments / 0

WEKU
WEKU

62K+

Followers

7K+

Posts

18M+

Views

Related
FOXBusiness

Manchin lauds Biden admin 'course correction' on pipelines after demanding energy regulator do his 'damn job'

Sen. Joe Manchin Friday lauded the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission (FERC) for reversing a February policy statement on gas pipelines, after slamming it and demanding its chairman do his "damn job" earlier this month. "Today’s unanimous vote during FERC’s open meeting was a course correction from their previous partisanship and...
CONGRESS & COURTS
Salon

Democrat calls out Kyrsten Sinema for "directly enabling" new GOP voter purge law in Arizona

This article originally appeared at Common Dreams. It is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution-Share Alike 3.0 License. Feel free to republish and share widely. Democratic Sen. Kyrsten Sinema faced fresh backlash from civil rights groups on Wednesday after the Republican governor of her home state of Arizona signed into law a bill that could purge hundreds of thousands of voters from the rolls.
ARIZONA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
State
Minnesota State
FOXBusiness

Rep. Carter introduces bill to restart Keystone XL pipeline, says Biden 'threw away' energy independence

Rep. "Buddy" Carter, R-Ga., joined FOX Business' Dagen McDowell on "Mornings with Maria" Thursday to discuss his proposed legislation to revive the Keystone XL pipeline. Carter argued that the Biden administration "threw away" American energy independence in favor of foreign energy supplies. REP. ‘BUDDY’ CARTER: Let's face it, since day...
CONGRESS & COURTS
POLITICO

U.S. oil industry prepares to boost production — but with a giant warning

HOUSTON — Executives at some of the world’s biggest oil and gas producers said on Monday they are ramping up their crude production as U.S. gasoline prices surge to $4 a gallon amid expectations that President Joe Biden and Congress would ban imports of Russian petroleum — but the companies warned not to expect new supplies overnight.
HOUSTON, TX
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jen Psaki
Person
Amy Klobuchar
Person
John Thune
Person
John Garamendi
rigzone.com

A Crisis Could be Brewing in the Gulf of Mexico

The next five-year offshore leasing program must be in place by July 1 - but it's well behind schedule. Jeopardized American energy security and a cost of thousands of U.S. jobs and billions in government revenue. That’s what we could see if there is a lapse in the U.S. Department...
LOUISIANA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#U S Economy#Democratic#Republican#The White House
POLITICO

Ahead of Volodymyr Zelenskyy's address to Congress, a bipartisan group of senators introduced a bill to seize the big assets of Russian oligarchs.

Think yachts, art, mansions and more. What happened: With Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelenskyy addressing Congress Wednesday, U.S. lawmakers are continuing to propose countermeasures to Russian aggression, with a bipartisan group offering legislation that would enable the federal government to seize assets of Russian oligarchs valued at over $2 million. "Putin...
FOREIGN POLICY
eenews.net

Industry calls Biden tariff probe a ‘disaster’ for solar

The Biden administration announced an investigation yesterday on whether to slap import taxes on solar panels and key equipment, angering advocates who said it could stall the industry’s growth enough to thwart climate goals. The investigation, which could take a year to fully play out, was prompted by a...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Senate
NewsBreak
Congress
NewsBreak
Republican Party
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
WEKU

WEKU

Lexington, KY
62K+
Followers
7K+
Post
18M+
Views
ABOUT

Your trusted national and regional news source serving Lexington, Kentucky and beyond. Get the full story at WEKU.org

 https://www.weku.org

Comments / 0

Community Policy