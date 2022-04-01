ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

Split weekend: Sunny and breezy Saturday, chilly with light rain Sunday

By News 12 Staff
News 12
News 12
 14 hours ago

The first part of the weekend will be sunny before rain and chilly temperatures move in.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2npe2j_0ewwqQKb00

News 12 Storm Watch Team Meteorologist Steve Teeling says Saturday will be a nice start to the weekend with a lot of sunshine and highs in the 50s.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1vmdM8_0ewwqQKb00

Light rain moves in for Sunday and it will be a raw and chilly day.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1XjY4M_0ewwqQKb00

Better weather will start next week, but rain will be moving back into the area by Wednesday.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3cvYOO_0ewwqQKb00

OVERNIGHT: Mostly clear, brisk and colder by morning. Low of 32.

SATURDAY: Mostly sunny and seasonable, breezy in the morning. High of 53.

SUNDAY: Cloudy and chilly with occasional light rain and drizzle. High of 47.

MONDAY: Mostly sunny with a high of 53.

TUESDAY: Increasing clouds with late day showers possible. High of 58.

WEDNESDAY: Rain likely with a high of 59.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2z4gdS_0ewwqQKb00

Comments / 0

If you enjoy reading articles from
News 12
News 12

62K+

Followers

19K+

Posts

13M+

Views

Follow News 12 and many more trusted news sources in the NewsBreak App
Related
WJCL

Strong to severe storms possible Wednesday

Tuesday will be another pleasant day with highs in the mid 70s with a few more clouds. Skies should remain dry through the day. We start to see changes by Wednesday. A strong storm system is moving across the south today through Wednesday. This storm system will arrive on Wednesday afternoon where a isolated strong to severe storms are possible. The severe threat will last through the evening, but showers will last through Thursday morning.
ENVIRONMENT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Storm Watch Team
KFDA

Strong Storms to Near Blizzard Conditions Monday into Tuesday

A powerful storm system will begin impacting the Panhandles early Monday morning lasting through Tuesday morning bringing a variety of weather to the region. We’ll see the chance of thunderstorms Monday afternoon, a few of which may be strong to severe. Main concerns are damaging wind gusts and large hail. Monday night, we’ll see a transition to a heavy wet snow with strong northerly winds allowing for blizzard like conditions and accumulating snowfall... A lot to track out the next couple days, you will need to stay tuned.
ENVIRONMENT
Daily Voice

New Storm System Will Lead To Change In Weather Pattern

An early spring cold snap that has made it feel more like late January than late March will be followed by the arrival of a new storm system that will lead to a return of more seasonable temperatures. The cold snap continues Tuesday, March 29 with sunny skies, temperatures in...
ENVIRONMENT
WETM 18 News

Snow Showers Continue into Monday

AVERAGE HIGH FOR MARCH 27TH: 49° AVERAGE LOW FOR MARCH 27TH: 26° SUNDAY’S SUNRISE: 6:59 AM SUNDAY’S SUNSET: 7:27 PM Sunday started off with temperatures only in the 20’s and snow flurries. The high was in the low 30’s. Throughout the day there were some bands of snow and strong winds which is why special weather statements were […]
ENVIRONMENT
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
News 12

STORM WATCH: Gusty winds, scattered storms possible overnight

Warmer temps moved into the area, but they also brought along gusty winds and storms. News 12 Storm Watch Team Meteorologist Steve Teeling says overnight will see rain develop, and it will be heavy at times. Some scattered thunderstorms are also possible up until about midnight with some heavy rain and gusty winds.
ENVIRONMENT
WESH

Strong, stormy weather to dampen weekend plans in Central Florida

Strong storms in Central Florida that are expected to last through most of the weekend could disrupt your plans. Periodic showers and storms will begin late Thursday, along with an average high of 91 degrees and windy conditions. Record heat in some locales is possible. Thursday's storm threat is a...
ENVIRONMENT
WBAY Green Bay

ICE AND SNOW NORTH... SOAKING RAIN IN EASTERN WISCONSIN

Our FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY continues through much of today... Some areas of the Northwoods are like a skating rink right now. Significant ice accumulation, over 1/4 of an inch, will make travel very difficult. The ice may weigh down tree branches and power lines, causing scattered power outages. Some snow will also fall across northern Wisconsin. On top of the ice, 1-4″ of snow may accumulate through tonight. If you plan on traveling across northern Wisconsin today, allow for plenty of time and give yourself lots of following distance.
WISCONSIN STATE
NBC San Diego

Rain Clears For a Mostly Sunny San Diego Sunday

A trough of low pressure brought rain showers overnight to San Diego. The showers broke up throughout the morning, resulting in light rain and drizzle ahead of a clear and mild afternoon. For commuters, roads will be wet, so it’s recommended to leave extra time to get to your destination...
SAN DIEGO, CA
WTOP

Freezing rain, icy roads possible in parts of Virginia and Maryland

Wednesday morning will be a soggy one for parts of the D.C. region — and some commuters could even see snow showers and icy roads. Isn’t it supposed to be spring?. Light rain will continue through midmorning, courtesy of a warm front lifting east from the Ohio Valley. While the bulk of it should remain clear of D.C. and Baltimore proper, drivers heading through higher elevations of Virginia and Maryland could find themselves in slick conditions.
MARYLAND STATE
goodmorningamerica.com

Severe weather heading toward Northeast

Another winter storm has begun to roll in and will soon hit the Northeast with strong winds, rains and a potential blast of snow. With low temperatures and heavy rains hitting the Washington, D.C., metro area, the D.C truckers convoy will not be circling the beltway Wednesday. From Philadelphia to...
WASHINGTON, DC
Tampa Bay Times

Tampa Bay weather: Heavy rain Thursday to usher in pleasant, chilly weekend

Cooler temperatures and clear skies are forecast for Tampa Bay this weekend. Before we can enjoy the blissful weather, however, the region is in for a nasty Thursday. There is a strong possibility of severe thunderstorms early in the day, with rain expected for all of Florida’s Gulf Coast, says the National Weather Service. Spectrum Bay News 9 says there will be an 80 percent chance of rain for the Tampa Bay area specifically.
TAMPA, FL
News 12

News 12

62K+
Followers
19K+
Post
13M+
Views
ABOUT

News 12 Networks is the tri-state areas leader in hyperlocal news, weather, traffic, politics, investigative and more, delivering 24/7 award-winning coverage throughout New York, New Jersey, and Connecticut; plus at news12.com and on the news 12 mobile app.

 https://news12.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy