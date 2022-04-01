ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Unilever recalls Suave aerosol antiperspirant sprays for elevated benzene levels

By Kelly Tyko, USA TODAY
Unilever is voluntarily recalling two kinds of Suave 24-Hour Protection Aerosol Antiperspirant sprays after elevated levels of benzene, a chemical that can cause cancer with repeated exposure, were found in product samples.

According to a recall notice posted on the Food and Drug Administration website , benzene is not an ingredient in the recalled products, but an internal review showed that the unexpected levels of benzene came from the propellant that sprays the product out of the can.

Consumers should stop using the affected products and discard them, Unilever said on its recall website, Suaverecall.com . The company also is offering reimbursement for those who purchased the recalled sprays.

Unilever said the Suave 24-Hour Protection Aerosol Antiperspirant product line was discontinued in October 2021 "for business reasons" and the "affected products were in limited distribution at U.S. retail stores and online."

No other Unilever or Suave products are part of the recall, the company said.

Benzene is a highly flammable, widely used chemical that's present throughout the environment. It can cause cancer with repeated exposure at high enough levels and can damage the immune system and prevent cells from functioning properly, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention .

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0jGPvh_0ewwq60Y00
Unilever is voluntarily recalling two 24-Hour Protection Aerosol Antiperspirant sprays for elevated levels of benzene. Unilever

Other products recalled for benzene

There have been multiple recalls over concerns of benzene with aerosol sprays, including sunscreen, deodorant and dry shampoos.

In February, an undisclosed amount of Brut deodorant and Sure antiperspirant sprays were recalled because of the presence of cancer-causing benzene.

This came after Procter & Gamble issued a voluntary recall in December of more than 30 aerosol spray products, including dry shampoos and dry conditioners due to concerns over benzene levels.

Last year, Neutrogena and Aveeno recalled sunscreen in aerosol spray cans for benzene. Coppertone also issued a recall for select sunscreens because of the presence of benzene.

Suave deodorant recall 2022: Affected products

Unilever is recalling all lots of the products below with an expiration date through September 2023.

  • Suave 24-Hour Protection Aerosol Antiperspirant Powder, 4-ounce can: UPC 079400751508
  • Suave 24-Hour Protection Aerosol Antiperspirant Powder, 6-ounce can: UPC 079400784902
  • Suave 24-Hour Protection Aerosol Antiperspirant Fresh 6-ounce can: UPC 079400785503

Suave recall 2022: How to get a refund

Unilever said it will offer reimbursement for consumers who have purchased products covered by this recall.

Consumers with questions can contact Unilever at 866-204-9756, Monday through Friday, 8:30 a.m. to 9 p.m. EST or visit Suaverecall.com for more information about the impacted products and to learn how to receive reimbursement for eligible products.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Unilever recalls Suave aerosol antiperspirant sprays for elevated benzene levels

