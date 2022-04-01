ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sayegh Denounces Mendez’s ‘Pattern of Criminality’

 14 hours ago

Mayor Andre Sayegh presented Mr. Daniel Mulhall, Ambassador of the Republic of Ireland to the United States, with a key to the City of Paterson Friday morning in his office at City Hall. He was joined by Ms. Helena Nolan, Consul General of Ireland in New York, for the...

Paterson Times

Paterson: Sayegh-linked challenge to Mendez mayoral petitions fails

A longtime Andre Sayegh supporter’s petition challenge to disqualify councilman Alex Mendez from the mayoral race has failed. City Clerk Sonia Gordon rejected the challenge on Wednesday. Sayegh supporter Vincent Iannaccone objected to more than 150 Mendez petitions. His challenge filed by Sayegh-linked law firm Genova Burns claimed there were enough invalid petitions to knock Mendez below 867 signatures.
