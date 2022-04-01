ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Johnston County, NC

2 additional Johnston Co. turkey farms find birds testing positive for avian flu

By Jeff Reeves, Amber Trent
CBS 17
CBS 17
 14 hours ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2LPw8Q_0ewwpXXt00

JOHNSTON COUNTY, N.C. (WNCN) — Two more Johnston County commercial operations have identified turkeys who have tested positive for high path avian flu, officials said Friday.

The two locations were identified “during increased surveillance following the first positive case,” according to a release.

32,000 birds euthanized in Johnston County over avian flu

“The two additional flocks totaling about 28,500 turkeys are in the process of being depopulated and a 10-kilometer zone will be set up around these new sites to test nearby farms for the virus,” State Veterinarian Mike Martin said. “Most of this new zone will fall within our original 10-kilometer zone.”

He continued, “As a state we have known that the risk for HPAI was high this season. We have seen other states with cases and have known since mid-January it was present in our wild bird population.”

Officials stressed the importance of poultry owners doing their part, too.

This High Path Avian Influenza type is considered a low risk to people, according to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control. However, they said it is contagious to other birds.

Officials said updates on “the current High Path Avian influenza disease event” can be found here.

On Thursday, 32,100 birds were euthanized at another Johnston County turkey farm after the avian flu was found at its facility in a single bird. But, because of its high potency, all turkeys needed to be put down.

Thursday’s case was the first HPAI case in North Carolina domestic poultry.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to CBS17.com.

Comments / 0

Related
Mashed

Avian Flu Uncovered In A Popular Turkey Brand's Supply Chain

Before COVID-19 was identified in humans for the first time in 2019 (via WHO), the virus that caused it existed only in non-human animals, according to WHO (via AP News). Bats and pangolins have been implicated (without confirmation), with the key takeaway being that some pathogens found "only" in non-human animals are, in fact, capable of mutating such that they may be transmitted to humans. For infectious disease specialists, this notion of "zoonotic transmission" (transmission from non-human animals to humans) is "the most parsimonious explanation," according to the authors of a 2021 academic paper published in the journal, Cell. In fact, the particular virus that causes COVID-19 is the ninth recorded instance of a coronavirus that's transmissible to humans. Further, it is only the latest of seven "human coronaviruses" identified by scientists over the last two decades alone.
AGRICULTURE
The Independent

Wisconsin will kill off 2.7 million chickens to stop spread of lethal bird flu outbreak

An entire flock of 2.75 million egg-laying chickens in the US state of Wisconsin will be killed to prevent the spread of a lethal form of bird flu, officials said on Monday.The US Department of Agriculture (USDA) announced that it had found a concerning strain of avian flu at a commercial chicken farm in the Midwest state, about 50 miles west of Milwaukee.They said all the farm's chickens would be destroyed in order to prevent any contamination of the human food chain.“State officials quarantined the affected premises, and birds on the property will be depopulated to prevent the spread of...
AGRICULTURE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Johnston County, NC
Johnston County, NC
Business
City
Turkey, NC
Daily Mail

At least 25 Pre-K students are rushed to hospital after their milk cartons were filled with SANITIZER

More than two dozen New Jersey pre-kindergarten students were rushed to the hospital after drinking from milk cartons that were actually filled with sanitizer. Twenty-five pre-k students ages three and four from the Early Childhood Development Center in Camden were taken to a local hospital on Wednesday out of an abundance of caution after they consumed 'non-toxic consumable sanitizer,' the Camden City School District said in a statement.
EDUCATION
Farm and Dairy

Bird flu found in three more states

WASHINGTON — The United States Department of Agriculture’s Animal and Plant Health Inspection Service has confirmed the presence of highly pathogenic avian influenza, or bird flu, in a backyard mixed species poultry flock in Franklin County, Kansas, a commercial layer chicken flock in Jefferson County, Wisconsin, and a noncommercial backyard flock (nonpoultry) in Mclean County, Illinois.
KANSAS STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Avian Flu#Wild Birds#Avian Influenza#Johnston Co#State#Hpai
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Agriculture
NewsBreak
Industry
WWAY NewsChannel 3

Body found in Cape Fear River

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — WPD responded to a report of a suspicious death in the Cape Fear River around 10:30 a.m. this morning near the 0000 block of Harnett St. Upon arrival, officers discovered a body in the river. At this time, the death does not appear to be...
WILMINGTON, NC
cbs17

Duo nabbed for unlicensed NC mobile home set up, officials say

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Two North Carolina men were arrested this month for not having a license when setting up mobile homes, officials said. The arrests happened on March 17 and involved two men in Franklin County who are facing felony and misdemeanor charges. The North Carolina Department of...
FRANKLIN COUNTY, NC
KPVI Newschannel 6

State cancels poultry events in response to fourth bird flu case

The Nebraska Department of Agriculture announced Saturday that all poultry events will be canceled statewide because of the bird flu. The order, which comes after a fourth farm was reported infected with the virus, states that birds of any type are not permitted at events such as fairs, expositions and live bird auctions until at least May 1, when the order will be reevaluated.
AGRICULTURE
CBS 17

CBS 17

10K+
Followers
1K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

CBS 17 is the local CBS affiliate serving Raleigh, Durham, Fayetteville and surrounding communities in North Carolina. We share award-winning journalism, professional-quality content, and powerful human stories.

 https://www.cbs17.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy