ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Johnson City, TN

ETSU women’s tennis upsets No.52 Charlotte in thrilling fashion

By Jesse Krull
WJHL
WJHL
 14 hours ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=38zOYB_0ewwp8oD00

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – The ETSU women’s tennis team continued its winning streak with an exciting 4-3 upset over No. 52 Charlotte Friday afternoon at Dave Mullins Tennis Complex.

The 49ers took the doubles point, but the Buccaneers battled back. Junior Laylo Bakhodirova was dominant like she’s been all year long, winning her singles match in straight sets (6-4, 6-0). That type of success carried over for redshirt-senior Alejandra Morales on court two, taking her match (6-2, 6-2).

The Buccaneers dropped their showdowns on court three and court four, but bounced back in the final two matchups. Junior Yunuen Elizarraras came out on top in her showdown (7-6, 6-2).

The final and deciding point came down to Charlotte’s Emma Wilkins and Buccaneer freshman Daniela Rivera. The Buc won the first set 7-5, but dropped the second 6-3. The third set was a battle, but a serving error clinched the match not only for Rivera, but the Buccaneers.

East Tennessee State looks to build on this momentum when it hosts Samford on Sunday.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WJHL | Tri-Cities News & Weather.

Comments / 0

Related
WJHL

John Battle comes back to beat Virginia High on the softball field

Bristol, VA — On the softball field tonight Virginia high was hosting John Battle who arrived late because of bus trouble. Lady Bearcats were ready Autumn Owens rips this pitch back up the middle and that would bring Alexis Frazier home to score. 1-0 Va High Still in the 1st when Anna Stacey hits a […]
HIGH SCHOOL
WJHL

Former ETSU softball player hires law firm over coaching concerns

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — One of the former ETSU softball players who has accused the current coaching staff of mistreating student-athletes has hired a law firm in an effort to prompt changes within the university’s softball program. According to a release, former player Saxon Radcliffe has turned to The Bosch Law Firm of Knoxville […]
KNOXVILLE, TN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Tennessee Sports
State
Tennessee State
Johnson City, TN
Sports
City
Johnson City, TN
City
Charlotte, TN
WJHL

Science Hill and Tennessee High win in the Eastman Classic

Kingsport, TN — On the baseball diamond, tonight Wise Central was in town to face Gate City Wise Central would strike first Tyson Tester chops one into left field. It was enough to bring home Gavin Dotson. It was 1-0 Then Ashton Bolling broke the game wide open when he rips this triple in left-centerfield. […]
KINGSPORT, TN
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Emma Wilkins
WJHL

Abingdon spots Lebanon 5 runs and comes back to win

Abingdon, VA — Good night for baseball as a great crowd turned out for this game and the Pioneers who won the 2-A state championship last year led 5-0. That’s when the Falcons bats came alive Cole Lambert hits a dribble up the middle that would allow Ethan Gibson to slide in safely. Then Beckett […]
ABINGDON, VA
WJHL

WJHL

22K+
Followers
6K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

https://www.wjhl.com/ is your trusted source for local news in and around the Tri-Cities region!

 https://www.wjhl.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy