Wheeling, WV

Elm Grove Elementary students get a dazzling show from Mr. Science

By Dan Mayeres
WTRF- 7News
 14 hours ago

WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) It’s not your typical science class as students at two local elementary schools were dazzled and amazed as they got to watch a mind boggling display of clouds and rockets.

Jason Lindsey, better known as Mr. Science, stopped by Elm Grove elementary this afternoon and treated the kids to quite a show.

Lindsey is a former television meteorologist who now travels to schools all across the country with the goal of getting kids excited about science.

” What we learn is that kids either get it or don’t get it when it comes to science by the way they are taught science. And the best approach is hands on science. So today we are going to launch clouds out of an air cannon, we are going to launch a fire rocket across a table and more.”

Jason Lindsey, Mr. Science

In the coming week, he will be visiting students in Wisconsin and California.

Tomorrow, he will be at the Ohio Valley Mall to put on what promises to be a truly amazing show. Showtimes will be 10 a.m., 11:30 a.m., and 1 p.m.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WTRF.

