Victims in fatal Foard County plane crash identified

FOARD COUNTY ( KFDX/KJTL ) — The victims of a fatal aircraft crash just outside of Crowell Thursday morning have been identified.

According to authorities, one victim has been identified as Ronnie Baize, 59, of Crowell, a businessman and former candidate for Foard County Judge.

The other victim has been identified as Zane Baize, 35, Ronnie Baize’s nephew from Kissimmee, Florida.

In a Preliminary Accident and Incident Data Notice released on April 1 , the Federal Aviation Administration said that the aircraft was flying at a low altitude and a gust of wind forced the aircraft to the ground and it caught on fire.

According to Texas Department of Public Safety Sergeant Dan Buesing, the crash happened around 9:40 a.m. on Thursday, March 31, 2022 in Foard County just northwest of Crowell near County Road 411 and County Road 415.

According to authorities, the plane that went down was possibly an ultra-light craft. Sgt. Buesing said the aircraft caught fire upon impact and burned.

The FAA is currently still investigating the incident to come up with a final report which could take months to complete

