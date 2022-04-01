Erie native wins NCAA Division I Wrestling title

State Rep. Ryan Bizzarro has awarded a local college student a citation to acknowledge his athletic achievements.

Carter Starocci won first place during the NCAA Division I Individual Wrestling Championships in the 174-pound weight division.

Rep. Bizzarro congratulated Starocci on behalf of the Pennsylvania House of Representatives for continuing to make good of Erie’s namesake and for winning the title.

Starocci said he endured a lot adversity from injuries to different challenges this year.

“That’s when you have to dig deep and put your faith in yourself, your family and God. You just keep pushing through and understand what you want and why you started and there’s nothing that can get in the way of what I want,” said Carter Starocci, first place winner, NCAA Division I Individual Wrestling Championships.

Starocci said he appreciates having his work and said it’s an honor to help his hometown of Erie.

