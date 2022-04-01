ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boston, MA

Sweet treats: Dunkin’ & E.L.F. Cosmetics launch makeup collection

By Maddie Mortell
Boston
Boston
 14 hours ago

Run, don't walk, if you want to get your hands on this one-time, limited-edition collaboration. It's already selling out.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=284BEy_0ewwn4vD00
E.L.F x DNKN' Collection — Made to Order Vault (Photo Courtesy of Dunkin')

Coffee and makeup lovers can now rejoice: there is now a Dunkin’-themed makeup collaboration that is perhaps the most New England thing ever. And no, this is not an April Fool’s joke.

The line of six products, a “limited-edition wake up and makeup collection” between Dunkin’ and E.L.F. Cosmetics, will be available on Ulta.com and in Ulta Beauty stores starting Sunday, April 3.

While some products are currently available now on elfcosmetics.com, the Classic Dunkin’ Stack Vault set sold out within 10 minutes when it dropped on their site March 31, a spokesperson for Dunkin’ confirmed to Boston.com in an email.

So what coffee and donut-inspired products make up this collection of sweet treats? We’ll tell you.

There’s the Dunkin’ Dozen, a set of 12 eyeshadow shades named after popular Dunkin’ donut varieties: Chocolate Frosted with Sprinkles, Strawberry Frosted with Sprinkles, and of course, Boston Kreme. ($16)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=41cXPM_0ewwn4vD00
E.L.F. x DNKN’ Bite Size Eyeshadow Palette. (Photo courtesy of Dunkin’.)

There’s a coffee-scented lip scrub, if you can’t get enough of your morning blend, you can now exfoliate with it, too. ($6)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Xsep4_0ewwn4vD00
E.L.F. x DNKN’ Lip Scrub. (Photo courtesy of Dunkin’.)

Start your morning routine with the Donut Forget Putty Primer, which has a “sweet donut scent.” ($12)

There is a lip gloss set, Glazed for Days, that comes with two sheer glosses featuring the most recognizable Dunkin’ colors. The same colors that can signal a beacon, bat-signal-like “you’re home” for some New Englanders. ($12)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3QppUk_0ewwn4vD00
E.L.F. x DNKN’ Glazed for Days Gloss Set in Dunkin’ Orange and Pink. (Photo courtesy of Dunkin’.)

A larger-than-average beauty sponge, shaped like a strawberry frosted donut with sprinkles, which presumably can blend out larger surface areas at once. ($9)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3grAK3_0ewwn4vD00
E.L.F. x DNKN’ Donut Sponge. (Photo courtesy of Dunkin’.)

If several, or all of these, fit your tastes, there is the Classic Dunkin’ Stack Vault, which for $75 includes all of the items mentioned above in addition to a limited-edition E.L.F. x DNKN’ reusable cup & Dunkin’ straw-inspired brush set. However, these may be a bit harder to procure, as they sold out as an online-exclusive within minutes when first released on elfcosmetics.com. They will be available at ULTA, but guesses are they will go fast.

Look at these straw brushes, I mean, c’monnn.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1AlJPr_0ewwn4vD00
E.L.F. x DNKN’ the Classic Dunkin’ Stack Vault. (Photo courtesy of Dunkin’.)

TikTok star and Massachusetts native Mikayla Nogueira, the official E.L.F. x DNKN’ ambassador, shared a preview of the products to her audience of 11.3 million followers. “My Massachusetts heart could not be happier right now,” Nogueira starts the video by saying in her thick Boston accent.

@mikaylanogueira

The @elfyeah x @Dunkin’ collab is the collab of my DREAMS!! Available on elfcosmetics.com for Beauty Squad Members March 31! Or @Ulta Beauty April 3! #elfxdunkin #AD

♬ original sound – Mikayla Nogueira

Comments / 0

Related
Popculture

Popeyes Adds New Sweet Treat to Menu

Something sweet has just arrived to Popeyes! The Louisiana-style chicken chain is trying their shot at a popular French pastry, officially introducing the new Wild Berry Beignets. Currently available at select locations, according to Chew Boom, the new beignets feature a French pastry that's fried to order, filled with a sweet wild berry sauce, and coated in powdered sugar.
RESTAURANTS
Hypebae

The Best New Makeup Product Launches of March 2022

Stepping into spring, our favorite beauty brands are launching a slew of exciting new products, with several noteworthy makeup innovations being unveiled in March. MAC Cosmetics revealed its TikTok-famous MACStack Mascara, which was in development for over two years. The mascara, which comes in a Mega and Micro option, allows users to stack layers of the product without clumping to create volume and length. Byredo also hit the market with its Astronomical Mascara. In terms of eyeliners, emerging beauty company Espressoh dropped its new liquid liner, signaling that the eyes are going to be the focus of spring beauty.
MAKEUP
Richmond.com

Maluma launches debut clothing collection

The Colombian superstar announced the launch of Royalty by Maluma, created in partnership with designers at Reunited Clothing, on Thursday. Available to purchase at Macy's in the U.S., the range features acid wash denim, paisley prints, classic knits, casual button-ups, utility shorts, and statement sets. "The meaning of royalty is to treat others with respect, love and understanding. I want everyone to feel like kings and queens when wearing this collection. Royalty by Maluma is a unique blend of my Latin culture and my love for fashion."
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
WWD

Lululemon Launches Tennis Collection

Click here to read the full article. Lululemon is gearing up for its latest match. The athletic apparel, accessories and footwear brand will soon enter the tennis game with a new men’s and women’s tennis collection. More from WWDA Close Look at 'Bottega Green'Abse-èl RTW Spring 2022Photos of Hill House Home's Mermaid Drop Collection “The new spring ‘22 lineup brings Lululemon’s signature designs and technical performance to the tennis court, to make even the toughest shots feel effortless,” the company said in a statement.  The collection, which includes an assortment of apparel and accessories, launches online and in select stores in North America on...
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Massachusetts Lifestyle
Boston, MA
Lifestyle
State
Massachusetts State
City
Boston, MA
PopSugar

2 Ways to Use e.l.f. Cosmetics' New Powder Foundation

There's a lot to love about a beauty product that can be used in more than one way. These formulas give you more bang for your buck and save you space in your makeup bag. But a product doesn't need to be formally labeled a "multitasker" in its name in order to have multiple uses.
MAKEUP
Thrillist

Heads-Up, These Hash Brown Patties Were Just Recalled in 9 States

Cavendish Farms Corporation is recalling 441 cases of its Original Hash Brown Patties. The New Brunswick company is recalling the product due to undeclared wheat that could affect people who have allergies to wheat or celiac disease if consumed. The Original Hash Brown Patties in question come in 42.3-ounce packages...
FOOD SAFETY
TheStreet

McDonald's and Wendy's Face a New Fast-Food Breakfast Challenger

Wendy's (WEN) - Get Wendy's Company Report reentered the breakfast market with unfortunate timing -- pretty much right as the pandemic began. Right when people stopped following a normal work schedule, the fast-food chain introduced its breakfast menu. Despite that hiccup, the chain has won morning share by doing what...
RESTAURANTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#L F#Ulta Beauty#E L F Cosmetics#Elfcosmetics Com#The Classic Dunkin#Boston Com#Boston Kreme
Thrillist

Over 250,000 Cases of Starbucks Doubleshot Espresso Drinks Were Just Recalled

PepsiCo is recalling more than 250,000 cases of Starbucks drinks, according to Food Safety News. The drinks in question are Starbucks Doubleshot Espresso drinks which are available at retailers all over the nation. The recalled beverages have inadequate sealing that could lead to spoilage. Because the inadequately sealed products have...
PUBLIC HEALTH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Makeup
NewsBreak
Beauty & Fashion
NewsBreak
Shopping
NewsBreak
Fashion
NewsChannel 36

A sweet treat: BAST Patisserie opens in Painted Post

PAINTED POST, N.Y. (WENY) -- Community members in and around Painted Post have a "sweet" new pastry shop they can indulge in. BAST Patisserie held its grand opening this past Saturday. Despite a snowstorm overtaking the region, shop owner Victoria Chan said the turnout was incredible. "We didn't expect too...
PAINTED POST, NY
Cincinnati CityBeat

McDonald's Tests New Chicken Breakfast Sandwich in Ohio

According to statistics, chicken is the most popular meat in the world. And Ohioans seems to be pretty clucking happy to eat it, too. Fried chicken sandwiches have been like golden eggs for everyone from Popeyes to Chick-fil-A and Wendy's to Raising Cane's. McDonald's has taken notice and now has launched a special chicken breakfast sandwich in Ohio.
CINCINNATI, OH
TheStreet

Burger King Has a New Menu Item (Thanks Chipotle?)

Chipotle (CMG) - Get Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. Report changed fast food in the United States. The chain didn't solely create the fast-casual concept -- restaurants that are quick but use fresher, higher-quality ingredients -- but it was one of the leaders in establishing that space along with Panera Bread and a few others.
RESTAURANTS
NJ.com

Walmart is ending cigarette sales in some stores

Walmart, one of the nation’s most popular retailers, has decided to stop selling cigarettes and other tobacco products in some of its stores. The big-box chain is removing cigarettes from certain locations in at least Arkansas, California, Florida and New Mexico, according to the Wall Street Journal. Walmart did...
RETAIL
TheStreet

Chipotle Borrows a Famous Idea From McDonald's

For a fast-food chain, a celebrity endorsement has long been the way to get people to try a new or stalling item. Who can forget McDonald's (MCD) - Get McDonald's Corporation Report-Michael Jordan collaboration from the '90s or the Shaq-A-Roni pizza at Papa John's (PZZA) - Get Papa John's International, Inc. Report?
RESTAURANTS
Boston

Boston

Boston, MA
44K+
Followers
16K+
Post
16M+
Views
ABOUT

What Boston really cares about right now.

 http://www.Boston.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy