Sweet treats: Dunkin’ & E.L.F. Cosmetics launch makeup collection

Run, don't walk, if you want to get your hands on this one-time, limited-edition collaboration. It's already selling out.

E.L.F x DNKN' Collection — Made to Order Vault (Photo Courtesy of Dunkin')

Coffee and makeup lovers can now rejoice: there is now a Dunkin’-themed makeup collaboration that is perhaps the most New England thing ever. And no, this is not an April Fool’s joke.

The line of six products, a “limited-edition wake up and makeup collection” between Dunkin’ and E.L.F. Cosmetics, will be available on Ulta.com and in Ulta Beauty stores starting Sunday, April 3.

While some products are currently available now on elfcosmetics.com, the Classic Dunkin’ Stack Vault set sold out within 10 minutes when it dropped on their site March 31, a spokesperson for Dunkin’ confirmed to Boston.com in an email.

So what coffee and donut-inspired products make up this collection of sweet treats? We’ll tell you.

There’s the Dunkin’ Dozen, a set of 12 eyeshadow shades named after popular Dunkin’ donut varieties: Chocolate Frosted with Sprinkles, Strawberry Frosted with Sprinkles, and of course, Boston Kreme. ($16)

E.L.F. x DNKN’ Bite Size Eyeshadow Palette. (Photo courtesy of Dunkin’.)

There’s a coffee-scented lip scrub, if you can’t get enough of your morning blend, you can now exfoliate with it, too. ($6)

E.L.F. x DNKN’ Lip Scrub. (Photo courtesy of Dunkin’.)

Start your morning routine with the Donut Forget Putty Primer, which has a “sweet donut scent.” ($12)

There is a lip gloss set, Glazed for Days, that comes with two sheer glosses featuring the most recognizable Dunkin’ colors. The same colors that can signal a beacon, bat-signal-like “you’re home” for some New Englanders. ($12)

E.L.F. x DNKN’ Glazed for Days Gloss Set in Dunkin’ Orange and Pink. (Photo courtesy of Dunkin’.)

A larger-than-average beauty sponge, shaped like a strawberry frosted donut with sprinkles, which presumably can blend out larger surface areas at once. ($9)

E.L.F. x DNKN’ Donut Sponge. (Photo courtesy of Dunkin’.)

If several, or all of these, fit your tastes, there is the Classic Dunkin’ Stack Vault, which for $75 includes all of the items mentioned above in addition to a limited-edition E.L.F. x DNKN’ reusable cup & Dunkin’ straw-inspired brush set. However, these may be a bit harder to procure, as they sold out as an online-exclusive within minutes when first released on elfcosmetics.com. They will be available at ULTA, but guesses are they will go fast.

Look at these straw brushes, I mean, c’monnn.

E.L.F. x DNKN’ the Classic Dunkin’ Stack Vault. (Photo courtesy of Dunkin’.)

TikTok star and Massachusetts native Mikayla Nogueira, the official E.L.F. x DNKN’ ambassador, shared a preview of the products to her audience of 11.3 million followers. “My Massachusetts heart could not be happier right now,” Nogueira starts the video by saying in her thick Boston accent.