After weeks of speculation, the Butler Bulldogs have fired Head Coach LaVall Jordan and will look for a new Head Coach. Athletic Director Barry Collier made the decision at this time because the buyout number to fire Jordan was dropped by a large number on April 1st. This move could make it difficult for him and his assistant coaches to find new jobs this season because of the late date. Butler will also have to look for a new Head Coach late in the period. A Big East program like Butler should find suitable candidates either way.

COLLEGE SPORTS ・ 16 HOURS AGO