Affidavit reveals Colorado Springs teen shot father of her child, claims domestic violence

By Sydnee Stelle
KRDO News Channel 13
 14 hours ago
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- An arrest affidavit sheds light on what led to a 19-year-old allegedly shooting and killing the father of her child.

According to the affidavit obtained by KRDO, Raquel Chamberlain faces first-degree murder charges after telling police she shot her baby's father, claiming he threatened to torture and kill Chamberlain and her family.

The affidavit says Chamberlain reported an altercation with her baby's father, 24-year-old Tryvone Brooks, on March 20, 2022. She told police that Brooks assaulted her and two others.

Police filed a warrant for assault and child abuse for Brooks but had yet to take him into custody. Court records indicate Chamberlain also filed for a protection order against Brooks that day.

The following day, March 21, Chamberlain told police she went to Brooks' apartment near the Patty Jewett Golf Course to talk to him.

According to the affidavit, she said they got into an argument, and Brooks "threatened to torture and kill her family, but that he would kill her last so she would have to take all the pain of their suffering."

At that point, Chamberlain told police she decided to shoot him. In the affidavit, she told police that he laid down on the couch and "when he rolled onto his side, she shot him." She told police she later disposed of the gun in a storm drain near a hotel that she was staying at with friends and family, to hide from Brooks.

The shooting was first reported to officers on the morning of March 22 , Chamberlain was later taken into custody on Friday, March 25.

There are resources in our community if you or someone you love is facing issues with domestic violence, click here for more information .

