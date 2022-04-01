MS-13 member sentenced to life for slew of crimes across East Coast

NEW YORK — A New Jersey gang member was sentenced to life in prison Friday after a “reign of terror” that spanned several states, officials from several federal and state officials announced.

MS-13 member Miguel Angel “Reaper” Corea Diaz, 41, was sentenced for conspiring to participate in the a transnational criminal enterprise. His charges included conspiracy to commit murder in aid of racketeering and murder in aid of racketeering; conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute marijuana, cocaine, and heroin; and possession with intent to distribute heroin. A federal jury convicted Corea Diaz of those charges on November 23, 2021 after a four-week trial, according to a release from the United States Attorney for the District of Maryland.

Nassau County was involved in the investigation into Corea Diaz’ crimes. Nassau County District Attorney Anne Donnelly said the county started looking into Corea Diaz after connecting him to the transport of illicit narcotics.

“That investigation quickly mushroomed as we learned more about MS-13 and the reign of terror being directed by Corea Diaz,” Donnelly said. “Working with more than 20 agencies, we disrupted MS-13 operations on the East Coast. I thank the U.S. Attorney’s Office in Maryland, the FBI, and our countless partners who helped bring Corea Diaz to justice.”

According to the evidence presented at the four-week trial, between 2015 and 2018, Corea Diaz and co-defendant Junior Noe Alvarado-Requeno controlled and operated the MS-13 Sailors Locos Salvatruchos Westside Clique through a pattern of racketeering activity, which included murder, extortion, drug trafficking, money laundering and witness tampering. Evidence showed that the Sailors Clique ran a protection scheme in and around its home base in Langley Park, Maryland. The Sailors Clique also trafficked drugs including marijuana and cocaine.

Members of the Sailors also used violence against rival gangs and members suspected of being moles, the investigation found. In March 2017, a member of the Sailors Clique who was hiding from law enforcement in the Lynchburg, Virginia area had a dispute with a local high school student over marijuana, which led to Corea Diaz and co-defendant Alvarado-Requeno to organize a squad of MS-13 members to drive down to Lynchburg and murder the student. The gang members kidnapped the student from his front lawn and cut his hand off before killing him.

After the murder, Corea Diaz and co-defendant Alvarado-Requeno helped to hide and protect the killers who escaped the scene from law enforcement, officials said.

“Any time we can get a notorious gang member off the streets, it is a victory for both law enforcement and law-abiding citizens,” Special Agent in Charge James R. Mancuso of HSI Baltimore said. “In this case, the criminal is particularly violent, and now he will face the consequences of his crimes.”

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to PIX11.