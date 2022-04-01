ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Grand Rapids, MI

Fulton Street Farmers Market adopts gleaning program for excess food

By Luke Laster
WOOD TV8
WOOD TV8
 14 hours ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4AM3m3_0ewwiVSY00

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — A farmers market in Grand Rapids is adopting its own program to distribute excess food to people in need.

“These are fruits or vegetables that would have otherwise been thrown away,” says Fulton Street Farmers Market Executive Director, Dana Eardley.

Gleaning is collecting excess fresh foods from places like farms, gardens, and farmers markets, and providing to people in need, according to the USDA .

For eight years, Heartside Gleaning Initiative gleaned at the Fulton Street Farmers Market. For the first time, the farmers market will be conducting gleaning operations on their own.

Eardley says this move helps streamline opportunities to distribute the food. She adds that Heartside Gleaning Initiative has made it an easy transition for them to distribute to places like the Heartside Neighborhood, God’s Kitchen, The Other Way Ministries and the Community Food Club.

Eardley added that there is a big need for volunteers at this time too. The Program requires 10-12 volunteers on Saturdays to assist with their operations.

For the full conversation streaming from the WOOD TV Live Desk, check out the video at the top of this article or head over to the “Videos” tab on the WOOD TV8 Facebook page.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WOODTV.com.

Comments / 0

Related
WECT

The Riverfront Farmers Market opens Saturday

Moores Creek National Battlefield to be closed Tuesday for controlled burn. Crews will conduct a controlled burn in the Moores Creek National Battlefield Park on Tuesday, March 22 beginning at 10 a.m. for about 5 hours. Updated: 1 hour ago. |. Twenty people have been federally charged for drug, firearm,...
WILMINGTON, NC
The Topeka Capital-Journal

Want foods fresh from the farm? Here are five farmers markets within 20 miles of Topeka.

For those looking for locally grown produce, Topeka and its surrounding areas will be bursting with life in April and May. April isn't too early for farmers markets to thrive. In addition to lettuce, radishes, kale, spinach, herbs and other cool-weather crops, starters for plants like tomatoes and pansies, honey, farm fresh eggs and meat will be there.
TOPEKA, KS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Michigan Food & Drinks
Local
Michigan Business
Grand Rapids, MI
Food & Drinks
City
Grand Rapids, MI
Local
Michigan Lifestyle
Grand Rapids, MI
Lifestyle
Grand Rapids, MI
Business
pymnts

Meal Delivery Service Factor Launches B2B Program

Ready-to-eat meal delivery service Factor is rolling out a new option for B2B deliveries for companies to provide meals to employees, the company announced Tuesday (March 15). According to the release, the offering, called Factors for Teams, will let businesses choose either a one-time bulk purchase to gift their employees or an ongoing partnership, which would give employees the option to get Factor meals regularly.
GROCERY & SUPERMAKET
KISS 106

This Is Why Target Really Has Those Giant Red Balls Outside Their Stores

The real reason you see those giant red balls outside of Target stores isn't what you think. We all love a good Target run. Whether you are in there for groceries or just shopping around for clothes or home items, the store has a lot to offer. One of the most recognizable features of a Target store, other than its red target logo, is something that we all walk by whenever we walk into the store. The giant red concrete balls.
GROCERY & SUPERMAKET
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Volunteers#Gleaning#Vegetables#Food Drink#The Community Food Club#Program#Facebook
Mashed

The Untold Truth Of Meijer

Those who live in the Midwest likely already know (and love) Meijer. This grocery store chain dominates mid-size cities with its wide array of products at affordable prices. According to the brand, each store offers more than 220,000 products, from groceries to sporting goods, and among those items are more than 600 varieties of produce (the produce is important, but more on that later). Some might be tempted to liken Meijer to Walmart, but don't make that mistake. Meijer fans will vehemently claim the regional superstore is superior to the global behemoth and for good reason: Meijer laid the groundwork for Walmart. Meijer walked in the Great Depression so Walmart could run in the latter half of the century.
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
Sandusky Register

Local pizza place closes

PERKINS TWP. — A pizza-first franchise decided against renewing a lease at its only Sandusky-area location, which means it’ll cease operations from there. Rapid Fired Pizza, located at 4315 Milan Road (U.S. 250) in a plaza behind Five Guys, recently locked its doors there for good. “The business...
SANDUSKY, OH
Mix 95.7FM

This Michigan City Is The Top Pizza City In The Country

Hands down one of the best foods in the world is pizza. There are so many styles and a variety of toppings that make the options endless. According to Salerno's Pizza, pizza was first invented in Naples, Italy as a fast, affordable, tasty meal for working-class Neapolitans on the go. While we all know and love these slices of today, pizza actually didn't gain mass appeal until the 1940s, when immigrating Italians brought their classic slices to the United States.
MICHIGAN STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
USDA
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Grocery & Supermaket
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
MLive

Michigan’s Best Local Eats: Wet burritos, burgers, cold beer can be found at CC’s Classic Lounge

JACKSON, MI – You’ll find great burgers and classic bar food at CC’s Classic Lounge in Jackson. The historic lounge has been in the city since the 1940′s, under different names, including the Mercury Bar, The Polka Dot Bar and Kingston’s. Current owner Charlie Cummings bought the business in 2020 and changed the name to CC’s Classic Lounge after looking for a change of pace in his life, he said.
JACKSON, MI
WKMI

Another Major Store Chain To No Longer Sell Cigarettes

A lot of stores are moving away from selling cigarettes but one store chain to remove the products is the largest so far. I grew up in the last generation when smoking was thought of as the norm or dare I say "cool?" Cigarette vending machines were everywhere. I remember a time you didn't have to be of legal age to buy cigarettes and a kid could go get a pack for one of their parents.
KALAMAZOO, MI
KUTV

How John Deere is supporting modern farmers

KUTV — Farmers and ranchers are employing technology and innovation to feed the world. Smart technology in John Deere equipment helps farmers produce more with less, creating more successful crops while having a smaller impact on the land and environment. Chad Passman, Public & Industry Relations Manager at John...
AGRICULTURE
My Magic GR

Remembering Rosie’s Diner

MARCH 29, 2022 UPDATE: The three diner cars still remain on the property on 14 Mile Road in Rockford. Their condition continues to worsen. There is now a gray tarp draped over the main dining car. Slowly, these buildings are becoming the "Witmark building" of Rockford. There was a time...
ROCKFORD, MI
ClickOnDetroit.com

Michigan farm accused of contaminating water sources with animal waste

MARSHALL, Mich. – A Michigan farm’s animal waste practices are threatening to overload nearby bodies of water with harmful bacteria and pathogens, according to the attorney general. Holloo Farms, a large concentrated animal feeding operation in Calhoun County, is the target of a civil action filed by Michigan...
CALHOUN COUNTY, MI
95.3 MNC

Carbon Credit Programs Continue to Grow with Increasing Revenue for Farmers

Carbon smart farming, climate smart agriculture, employing soil health practices… whatever you want to call it, it’s gaining traction and some farmers are getting paid for it. Heather Gieseke, head of North American Carbon for Indigo Ag, says everyone’s talking about carbon. “The carbon buzz is certainly...
AGRICULTURE
WOOD TV8

WOOD TV8

11K+
Followers
5K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

WOOD TV8 is West Michigan's news leader for breaking news, weather and investigative reports on air and online at WOODTV.com.

 https://www.woodtv.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy