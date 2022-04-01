Fulton Street Farmers Market adopts gleaning program for excess food

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — A farmers market in Grand Rapids is adopting its own program to distribute excess food to people in need.

“These are fruits or vegetables that would have otherwise been thrown away,” says Fulton Street Farmers Market Executive Director, Dana Eardley.

Gleaning is collecting excess fresh foods from places like farms, gardens, and farmers markets, and providing to people in need, according to the USDA .

For eight years, Heartside Gleaning Initiative gleaned at the Fulton Street Farmers Market. For the first time, the farmers market will be conducting gleaning operations on their own.

Eardley says this move helps streamline opportunities to distribute the food. She adds that Heartside Gleaning Initiative has made it an easy transition for them to distribute to places like the Heartside Neighborhood, God’s Kitchen, The Other Way Ministries and the Community Food Club.

Eardley added that there is a big need for volunteers at this time too. The Program requires 10-12 volunteers on Saturdays to assist with their operations.

