Animal Nation's Farm Sanctuary raises enough money to buy land to continue operations

Animal Nation's Farm Sanctuary in South Salem, New York says it has raised enough money to buy the property after being in danger of losing its home.

The nonprofit was in danger of having to shut down its refuge for abused, neglected and surrendered farm animals because the land owners needed to sell the property.

In a Facebook post the nonprofit wrote, "Thank YOU for your incredibly generous support - because of YOU Animal Nation has raised the funding to purchase the Farm Sanctuary property! We will continue to keep you updated on all progress as we move forward."

Animal Nation says it is excited to continue forward on its already 21-year journey to help animals in need.