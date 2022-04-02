ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brooklyn, NY

Multiple vigils held in Brooklyn to honor 12-year-old killed in Brooklyn shooting

By News 12 Staff
 2 days ago

Multiple vigils were held in Brooklyn to honor the life of a 12-year-old boy who was shot and killed Thursday night. Two of his family members were also caught in the crossfire.

The community paid their respects in East Flatbush.

“She said, ‘They just killed my son like that,’ as far as I know, he's just a quiet kid... it hit me hard I was going home and I drive past where I'm supposed to turn, and when I realized what happened. I had to turn back,” a friend of the young boy’s mother told News 12.

Police say the shooting took the life of a 12-year-old boy, narrowly missing an 8-year-old girl and sent a 20-year-old to the hospital. According to police, two black sedans were driving down the block shooting at each other when those bullets flew into the family's car.

Swan Williams
2d ago

I’m so sorry I know the pain and nothing can change that lord Jesus help us this world is wicked taking our children and people we love god I’m begging u for help comfort the family and give his mom a speedy recovery

