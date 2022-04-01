ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

Redbox Cuts 150 Jobs Citing Pandemic Impact

By Etan Vlessing
The Hollywood Reporter
The Hollywood Reporter
 14 hours ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=02A19n_0ewwhQ5800

Digital movie rental player Redbox Entertainment has cut 150 jobs to reduce operating costs amid the pandemic.

On Friday, Redbox disclosed in a Securities and Exchange Commission filing that the workforce reduction, completed on March 29, came “in response to the ongoing adverse effects of the COVID-19 pandemic.” The company said the cost-cutting measure would reduce annual operating costs by around $13.1 million.

More from The Hollywood Reporter

To do so, Redbox estimated one-time restructuring charges of around $3.8 million, most of which will be related to severance payments. Redbox in the SEC filing added that it filed an April 1 notification with regulators indicating it has been unable to file its annual report for the year ended Dec. 31, 2021 on time “without unreasonable effort or expense.”

Redbox, traditionally known for its DVD-rental kiosks inside grocery and convenience stores, also offer digital rentals of Hollywood on-demand movie titles. That allows customers to choose between renting or purchasing Redbox titles via a download for offline viewing.

But the pandemic has disrupted the Redbox business model, and much else in the movie exhibition sector. Headquartered outside of Chicago , Redbox has offices in Los Angeles and Seattle.

Stock in Redbox Entertainment closed on Friday at $2.31, down 5 cents, or just over 2 percent. That’s well down from a 52-week high of $17.90 reached on Nov. 1, 2021.

Click here to read the full article.

Comments / 0

Related
The Hollywood Reporter

Disney Streaming Hires Google’s Jeremy Doig as Chief Technology Officer

Disney has hired Google’s Jeremy Doig as the chief technology officer for the company’s streaming division. Doig begins next month after an 18 year career at Google, where he helped lead development of online video technology for YouTube and Google Chrome, among other roles. The executive will report to Michael Paull, the president of Disney Streaming.More from The Hollywood ReporterWhere to Watch New Marvel Series 'Moon Knight' OnlineOscar Isaac in Disney+'s 'Moon Knight': TV ReviewDisney+ Sets South Africa, Middle East Launch Dates, Prices “Jeremy is a true visionary that has sat at the forefront of making online video streaming possible in his nearly 30-year...
BUSINESS
The Hollywood Reporter

THR’s Raising the Bar Honoree: The Lawyer Who Helped Turn Amazon Studios Into a Powerhouse

It’s a bit hard to imagine during the height of the streaming era, but Ajay Patel remembers the days when Amazon didn’t even have an office in Los Angeles. Back in 2012, when the lawyer joined the tech behemoth after nearly eight years at Sony, he found himself holing up at SoCal Starbucks shops for nearly a year and a half. At the time, Amazon was just dipping its toes into Hollywood and was still primarily licensing SVOD content for its then-burgeoning streaming service, Prime Video. A decade later, Amazon Studios has a robust slate of popular and award-winning original films...
LOS ANGELES, CA
The Hollywood Reporter

Netflix’s Game Studio Buying Spree Lays Groundwork for Next Streaming Battle

When Netflix first announced its plan to enter the gaming space last year, some analysts questioned how serious the streaming company was about becoming a real competitor. After all, video games were an entirely new form of entertainment, with major entrenched players, and was outside of the company’s historical comfort zone. The company still hasn’t had any breakout hits (the gaming section has only been live for a few months, of course), but any doubts about Netflix’s seriousness have been quieted. On March 24, Netflix announced that it had acquired its third video game developer in the last six months: Allen, Texas-based Boss...
BUSINESS
The Hollywood Reporter

‘The Adam Project’ Soars: Ryan Reynolds Becomes Only Actor With 3 Films on Netflix’s All-Time Top 10 List (Exclusive)

Ryan Reynolds has added another feather to his cap. In its first three weeks of play on Netflix, his new movie The Adam Project has already cracked the streamer’s list of the top 10 most popular English-language films produced by Netflix. It now ranks at No. 7 (and could still move up).More from The Hollywood Reporter'A Madea Homecoming,' 'Free Guy' Enjoy Billion-Plus Minutes Viewed Streaming DebutsRyan Reynolds and Blake Lively Donate $500,000 to Indigenous-Focused Safe Water CharityLive-Action 'Voltron' Movie, With Rawson Marshall Thurber to Direct, Ignites Bidding War (Exclusive) With the new ranking, revealed on Tuesday, Reynolds has become the only actor...
MOVIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Pamela Anderson
The Hollywood Reporter

Chris Rock Gets Standing Ovation at First Show Since Oscars Slap: “I’m Still Kind of Processing What Happened”

Chris Rock returned to the stand-up stage Wednesday in his first public appearance since Will Smith slapped him during the 2022 Oscars. Kicking off his comedy tour at the Wilbur in Boston, Rock walked out to two boisterous standing ovations that lasted roughly two minutes. As he attempted to get a word in, the comedian said, “You got me all misty and shit.”More from The Hollywood ReporterCritic's Notebook: Chris Rock Kicks Off Comedy Tour With Uncharacteristic Vulnerability'Summer of Soul' Producer Slams "Selfish" Will Smith and Chris Rock's "Four White Guys" JokeAcademy Begins Disciplinary Proceedings Against Will Smith, Says He Refused to...
CELEBRITIES
FingerLakes1.com

Walmart and Amazon shoppers might face delivery delays

If you find yourself waiting longer for your package than normal, you are not the only one. This is happening globally because of a Chinese manufacturing lockdown. All around the globe Walmart and Amazon customers could see significant shipping delays. This is because in Shenzhen, China is under another lockdown. Shenzhen is one of the major manufacturing centers in China and is responsible for almost half of China’s online retail exports. Read more about it here.
RETAIL
The Hollywood Reporter

Amy Schumer Reacts to Will Smith Oscars Slap Incident: “Still Triggered and Traumatized”

Oscars co-host Amy Schumer has weighed in on the shocking incident between Will Smith and Chris Rock at Sunday’s Academy Awards. Late on Tuesday, Schumer, who co-hosted the 94th Academy Awards with Regina Hall and Wanda Sykes, posted a message on her Instagram that first made a lighthearted plug for her Hulu show Life & Beth, before becoming serious and addressing the incident that saw Smith storm on stage and slap Rock following a joke aimed at Jada Pinkett Smith.More from The Hollywood ReporterBehind the 'CODA' Best Picture Oscar Win: "This Movie Became the Disrupter"Apple to Rerelease Oscar Winner 'CODA' in...
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Pandemic#Digital#Redbox Entertainment#Amc Theatres#Cinemark Cinema Lease#Sec
The Hollywood Reporter

Academy Begins Disciplinary Proceedings Against Will Smith, Says He Refused to Leave Ceremony

The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences on Wednesday began “disciplinary proceedings” against Will Smith for his behavior at the Oscars, and revealed that Smith was asked to leave the show but refused to do so after slapping Chris Rock onstage during the ceremony. The actor’s actions were in violation of the Academy’s Standards of Conduct, “including inappropriate physical contact, abusive or threatening behavior, and compromising the integrity of the Academy,” according to a statement released after a Board of Governors meeting. Smith could face suspension, expulsion or other sanctions if the board chooses to take action at the next...
CELEBRITIES
The Independent

Facebook angers Silicon Valley staff by axing free laundry service

Mark Zuckerberg has had enough of doing his Metamates’ dirty laundry.Meta, nee Facebook, stopped flipping the bill for a load of colours and whites in what a spokesman called an "adjustment" to better reflect the needs of its new, post-Covid hybrid workforce.But some are upset at the loss of the dry cleaning and laundry service from their total compensation of salary and stock options.“I have been using laundry benefit and love that cleaners come home, pick up stuff and bring it back,” a Meta staffer wrote on anonymous job forum Blind, according to SF Gate.“Such a helpful one where...
BUSINESS
protocol.com

Retail will never be the same

Hello and welcome to Protocol Enterprise! Today: How Kohl’s overhauled its tech strategy to deal with shifts in shopping habits caused by the pandemic, a former Microsoft employee accused the company of overlooking bribery schemes, and it’s marketing magic all the way down. Spin up. Tech companies still...
RETAIL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Jobs
NewsBreak
Netflix
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
The Hollywood Reporter

Academy Members Blast “Disrespectful,” “Clumsily Edited” Presentation of 8 Oscars

Following Sunday’s 94th Academy Awards, outrage over the Oscars controversy hasn’t subsided. No, I’m not referring to THAT one, which is also unlikely to die down anytime soon. I’m referring to the one that began more than a month ago, over the Academy’s decision to present eight awards before the live telecast of the Oscars and add edited excerpts from their speeches into the broadcast.More from The Hollywood ReporterBAFTA Says Will Smith Would Have Been "Removed From Ceremony" After SlapAmy Schumer Reacts to Will Smith Oscars Slap Incident: "Still Triggered and Traumatized"Chris Rock Stand-Up Ticket Sales Soar As Comic Remains Mum...
MOVIES
The Verge

Arm to cut hundreds of jobs after Nvidia deal falls through

Arm is preparing to cut hundreds of employees from its global workforce after being forced to abandon its $40 billion sale to Nvidia last month. The Telegraph reports that the company’s chief executive Rene Haas told staff on Monday that between 12 and 15 percent of the company’s employees could be affected. This could translate to almost a thousand employees if, as The Guardian reports, Arm has over 6,500 employees worldwide. Arm says the majority of roles affected will be in its UK and US-based workforce.
BUSINESS
The Hollywood Reporter

Chris Pine on How Directorial Debut ‘Poolman’ Came Together

Chris Pine “never really wanted to direct,” he says. But the actor was thrown in the deep end with his upcoming directorial debut, the indie comedy Poolman, about a down-on-his luck pool technician who discovers a water heist to rival Chinatown. “I woke up one day and it just seemed like it was fated that I was going to direct this film,” the Star Trek star told THR on the red carpet for spy thriller All the Old Knives. Pine co-wrote the film and stars as the titular pool boy — er, man — alongside Annette Bening and Danny DeVito.More from...
MOVIES
Benzinga

Airlines, Restaurant Chains Jump On Subscription Bandwagon: WSJ

Yum! Brands, Inc (NYSE: YUM), Taco Bell, Sweetgreen Inc. (NYSE: SG), and Alaska Air Group Inc. (NYSE: ALK) introduced or tested subscription programs in recent months, betting that customers will be intrigued by the chance to pay upfront for a taco a day, discounted salads and frequent flights, WSJ reports.
LIFESTYLE
The Hollywood Reporter

Bob Chapek’s Missteps Fuel Confidence Crisis at Disney

Disney is in uncharted waters. From 1984 to 2020, the company had only two CEOs: Michael Eisner from 1984 to 2005 and Bob Iger from 2005 to 2020. Now Bob Chapek, with two years in the job, is facing a staff revolt and insiders are speculating about his longevity in the job and who might succeed him (entertainment chief Peter Rice and ex-CFO Tom Staggs would seem to be favorites). His contract is up in 11 months. It is unclear at this point whether Chapek, 61, can execute a reset with Disney staff and creative partners. A cartoon hanging in the...
BUSINESS
The Hollywood Reporter

Will Smith Wasn’t Formally Asked to Leave Oscars After Slap, Sources Say

Will Smith was not formally asked to leave the Oscars ceremony Sunday after slapping Chris Rock onstage, contrary to the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences saying he was, sources close to the situation told The Hollywood Reporter. Instead, the sources said Academy leadership spoke with Smith’s reps backstage following the incident about potentially asking Smith to leave the Dolby Theatre.More from The Hollywood ReporterOscars Producer Will Packer Explains Why Will Smith Was Not Removed From the ShowWhere to Watch the 64th Grammy Awards OnlineOscars: Will Packer Says LAPD Was Prepared to Arrest Will Smith, Citing Battery A rep then went...
CELEBRITIES
The Hollywood Reporter

The Hollywood Reporter

Los Angeles, CA
34K+
Followers
11K+
Post
11M+
Views
ABOUT

The Hollywood Reporter is the premier destination & most widely trusted resource for entertainment news, reviews, videos & more.

 https://www.hollywoodreporter.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy