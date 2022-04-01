ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wylie, TX

Human remains found in Sachse identified as missing Wylie woman from nearly a year ago

WYLIE, Texas — Skeletal remains found near a creek in Sachse in late February have been identified as a woman from Wylie who went missing nearly a year ago, officials said Friday. The Wylie Police Department said the partial remains found on...

