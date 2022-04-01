MSU Calendar

ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cover picture for the articleNew scholarships and updated criteria make more students eligible for free money at MSU. Beginning in the fall semester, students will have even more access to free money thanks to an expansion of scholarships at Missouri State University. “We developed these latest scholarship updates to reward ambition and academic...

news.missouristate.edu

Las Cruces Sun-News

DACC putting the 'community' in community college

There’s a reason why “community” is in our name. It recognizes the interdependence of the relationship between community colleges and the communities they serve. This is true across the country. It’s true in Doña Ana County. At DACC, we value the communities we serve — Las Cruces, Anthony, Chaparral, Hatch, Sunland Park, and...
LAS CRUCES, NM
Amarillo Globe-News

Wendler, McBroom: Student-athletes and family life

Editor's note: This is the fourth in a series on Intercollegiate Athletics. Jerry Kill was Southern Illinois University’s (SIU) football coach from 2001 until 2007, during the same time President Wendler was SIU’s chancellor. Recruiting student-athletes was one of Coach Kill’s greatest strengths. He told Chancellor Wendler that before committing to a particular student, he always wanted to have a meal where the student lived, with the student’s family, whatever that may have been. Not in a restaurant but in the kitchen or dining room of a house or apartment that the student called home. Kill believed that he could more effectively coach someone if he knew where the student came from — understanding the home cultures of student-athletes. Coach Kill recognized how college freshmen were often still strongly connected to their families, for better or for worse.
SPORTS
KEYC

Bethany Lutheran College AD steps down

Halvorson Farms was started in 1988 by Kim Halvorson-Kitzman. She started with nothing and just 10 years later she had three barns. MSU gaining national exposure with second straight Frozen Four appearance. Updated: 2 hours ago. The Frozen Four is coming up next week, and the MSU men’s hockey team...
BLUE EARTH COUNTY, MN
McPherson Sentinel

Inman senior cheer team member to cheer for Hutchinson Community College

INMAN, Kansas – Inman senior and cheer team member Keegan Schrag will continue to cheer at the next level as he has signed a letter of intent to cheer for Hutchinson Community College. The son of Grady and Michelle Schrag, Keegan will cheer at HutchCC while also pursuing a degree and education in Elementary Education.
INMAN, KS
WIBW

IX AT 50: KSHSAA honors trailblazers at state basketball tournaments

June 23, 1972, President Nixon signed Title IX into law, prohibiting sex discrimination in educational institutions that receive federal funding. Title IX has largely been considered the springboard for high school and collegiate women’s sports to get where they are today — but the fight for equality is far from over. Every Thursday night at 10:00 p.m. leading up to the 50th anniversary of the law’s passing, 13 Sports will honor the women who changed the game for girls’ and women’s sports in Kansas.
EMPORIA, KS

