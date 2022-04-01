ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Video shows brawl between 9th graders inside Gwinnett High School that sent student to hospital

By Audrey Washington, WSB-TV
 10 hours ago
GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. — Channel 2 Action News has obtained video of a fight at a Gwinnett County High School that left one student in the hospital and another in police custody.

The fight broke out Thursday afternoon at Mountainview High School in Lawrenceville.

Parents told Channel 2′s Audrey Washington that they want to know more about the brawl.

“It was scary,” one parent said.

Parents say the fight was between two ninth graders.

“A complete panic and scared,” is how the parent said she felt.

Initially, the school’s principal stated that the students got into a verbal argument that clearly escalated. He said one student poked the other with a pencil.

But then Friday afternoon, the principal put out this new statement, saying in part:

“After reviewing videos and talking to other witnesses, it is clear that one student in the fight wounded the other student with an object that caused his injuries. The student who was arrested told us that the object was a mechanical pencil he had in his possession. We are still trying to determine what caused the other student’s injuries.”

The school district said the incident remains under investigation.

Thursday’s braw is one of a number of violent acts we’ve seen happen at metro Atlanta schools lately.

Several school officials and psychologists say social media offenses and pressures from the pandemic play roles in the uptick in student violence.

“The anxiety that we are seeing can also lead to impulsivity, impulsive behavior,” child psychologist Dr. Tinai James said.

The school’s principal said that the investigation is ongoing.

They’re asking any student with more video or information to come forward.

IN THIS ARTICLE
