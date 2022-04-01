ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Raleigh County, WV

Gov. Jim Justice announced multi-million-dollar business expansion in Raleigh County

By Bradley Wells
WVNS
WVNS
 14 hours ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Boa2L_0ewwc2yi00

RALEIGH COUNTY, WV– (WVNS) A global packaging product manufacturer expanded their business in Raleigh County.

Gov. Jim Justice announced Friday, April 1, Klöckner Pentaplast will invest in a multi-million-dollar expansion at their Beaver, WV plant.

The Beaver plant was named K.P’s Plant of the Year for productivity out of 30 worldwide factories in 2021. In a press release on April 1, Justice said this new expansion will invest millions into the local and state economy. K.P. is a post-consumer sustainable packaging manufacturer, making things such as food trays and other sustainable packaging items.

“I’m also extremely proud that K.P. chose this same facility as their Plant of the Year for productivity last year. I say all the time, you’ll never find more dedicated, hardworking, and productive employees than those in West Virginia,” said Gov. Justice.

Once complete the Beaver recycled packaging facility will produce up to 15,000 metric tons of post-consumer items for the global market. Last year Justice announced the company expanded its production line at the Beaver location to include thermoforming.

“It’s always a great day when we get to expand on a project that will bring more jobs into our state,” said Mitch Carmichael, the West Virginia Department of Economic Development Secretary.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WVNS.

Comments / 0

Check out more stories from
WVNS
WVNS

5K+

Followers

2K+

Posts

782K+

Views

and other trusted sources in the NewsBreak App, the go-to source for breaking news around you
Related
WVNS

Gov. Justice announces WV Homeowners Rescue Program

CHARLESTON WV, (WVNS) – Governor Jim Justice and the West Virginia Housing Development Fund have announced the launch of a new program to help West Virginia homeowners affected by COVID-19. The West Virginia Homeowners Rescue Program will distribute federal COVID-19 funds to eligible homeowners who have experienced a pandemic-related hardship. The West Virginia Housing Development […]
CHARLESTON, WV
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Raleigh, WV
County
Raleigh County, WV
Beaver, WV
Government
City
Beaver, WV
Raleigh County, WV
Sports
State
West Virginia State
Raleigh County, WV
Government
WVNS

Raleigh County Commission approves $21.5 million in grants for Beckley Raleigh County Memorial Airport

BEAVER, WV (WVNS) – The Raleigh County Commission reviewed two grants slated for the Beckley Raleigh County Memorial Airport. The Raleigh County Memorial Airport received $10 million from the United States Economic Development Administration and another $10 million from The New River Gorge Regional Development Authority to repave the runway. In addition, the NRGRDA gave […]
RALEIGH COUNTY, WV
The Associated Press

Virginia governor signs ‘Carolina Squat’ ban into law

LYNCHBURG, Va. (AP) — Virginia’s governor signed into law Monday a ban on squatted trucks just weeks after a crash that left a 27-year-old man dead. The legislation signed by Gov. Glenn Youngkin prohibits modifications that make a vehicle’s front bumper 4 or more inches higher than the rear bumper. Critics of the modification — sometimes called the “Carolina Squat” — say the upward tilt may leave drivers unable to clearly see ahead. The governor’s office said Monday that the ban will become law within the next day after a final technical step.
VIRGINIA STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jim Justice
Person
Mitch Carmichael
WTRF- 7News

Serenity Hills closed by West Virginia

Serenity Hills in Ohio County is closed by the state of West Virginia This is according to the CEO Sharon Tarvis. Sources tell 7News that Serniety Hills closed because of administrative issues. The 30 patients that were at Serenity Hills have been moved to other facilities. Currently, the quick response team and lifeline team remain […]
OHIO COUNTY, WV
WOWK 13 News

Woman ordered to pay $4.6M in restitution

HUNTINGTON, WV (WOWK)—A Chesapeake, Ohio woman who pleaded guilty to stealing from a Huntington children’s charity will have to pay back the money she stole. Ruthe Marie Phillips pleaded guilty to stealing about $4.7 million from River Valley Child Development Services between December of 2013 and August of 2020. This is an update to a […]
HUNTINGTON, WV
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sustainable Packaging#Plant Of The Year
Lootpress

Gov. Justice announces nearly $23 million to support up to 600 new nursing students at education programs across the state

CHARLESTON, WV (LOOTPRESS) – Gov. Jim Justice announced that nearly $23 million in grant funding has been awarded to 26 nursing education programs at colleges, universities, schools of nursing, and career technical education centers across West Virginia. These awards, which are expected to support up to 600 new nursing students, are part of the West Virginia Nursing Workforce Expansion Program, first announced by Gov. Justice in December 2021 as a multifaceted approach to train and retain nurses in and attract nurses to the Mountain State.
EDUCATION
Lootpress

Mountaineer Food Bank giveaway slated for Wednesday

BECKLEY, W.Va. (LOOTPRESS) – Mountaineer Food Bank’s mobile food pantry will be stopping in Beckley this week. The pantry will be at Linda K Epling Stadium- located at 200 Stadium Drive- on Wednesday, March 23, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Food will be passed out until supplies last.
WBOY 12 News

Justice announces $3.9 million for broadband projects

CHARLESTON, W.Va. – Gov. Jim Justice announced the preliminary approval of over $3.9 million in Line Extension Advancement and Development (LEAD) program funds for various broadband infrastructure projects. This allocation of state funding, in the amount of $3,922,732 will leverage $872,500 in additional funds, for a total broadband infrastructure investment of $4,795,232. The investment will result in […]
POLITICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Sports
News Break
Politics
WOWK 13 News

Power outages across West Virginia

UPDATE: (9:36 A.M. Thursday, March 31): According to Appalachian Power’s outage map, many customers across the Mountain State are still without power this morning. The company is reporting 192 outages across its service area, covering portions of West Virginia and Virginia. The outages are affecting a total of approximately 5,834 customers. More information on when […]
ENERGY INDUSTRY
WVNS

Bonnie’s Bus to offer mammograms in 3 WV counties

KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK) — West Virginia women who are over 40 and uninsured can get a free breast screening through Bonnie’s Bus, a mobile mammography service from WVU Medicine-WVU Hospitals and the WVU Cancer Institute. In April, Bonnie’s Bus will visit Kanawha, Nicholas and Randolph counties to offer 3D digital screening mammograms and breast […]
KANAWHA COUNTY, WV
WVNS

WVNS

5K+
Followers
2K+
Post
782K+
Views
ABOUT

WVNS-TV, 59News and wvnstv.com is the CBS and FOX-affiliated Nexstar Media Group station for southern West Virginia.

 https://wvnstv.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy