Car crashes into utility pole in Little River

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — A car crashed into a utility pole Friday in Little River, according to Horry County Fire Rescue.

The crash happened in the area of Highway 17 and Mineola Avenue, HCFR said. Horry County Fire Rescue was called at 4:57 p.m. to the crash. Two vehicles were involved, with one of them hitting a utility pole. One person is being taken to a hospital with injuries.

📲 Download the free News13 app to stay updated on the go.

📧 Sign up for breaking news alerts in your inbox.

💻 View top stories on wbtw.com for the Myrtle Beach, Grand Strand and Pee Dee areas.

Drivers are asked to avoid the area while crews work.

The South Carolina Department of Public Safety is investigating.

No other information was immediately available.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WBTW.