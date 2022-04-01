ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Little River, SC

Car crashes into utility pole in Little River

By Kevin Accettulla
WBTW News13
WBTW News13
 14 hours ago

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — A car crashed into a utility pole Friday in Little River, according to Horry County Fire Rescue.

The crash happened in the area of Highway 17 and Mineola Avenue, HCFR said. Horry County Fire Rescue was called at 4:57 p.m. to the crash. Two vehicles were involved, with one of them hitting a utility pole. One person is being taken to a hospital with injuries.

Drivers are asked to avoid the area while crews work.

The South Carolina Department of Public Safety is investigating.

No other information was immediately available.

Miami Herald

Teacher who ‘loved her students fiercely’ dies in head-on crash, Georgia district says

A community is mourning the loss of a beloved teacher killed in a car crash in southeast Georgia this week. Julie Sikes died Monday, March 14, when a Chevy Blazer she was driving sideswiped a tractor trailer before hitting another car head-on along Georgia State Route 23 in Tattnall County, according to Georgia State Patrol. The driver of the other vehicle, Ashley Hartmeyer, was also killed in the wreck.
ACCIDENTS
WBTW News13

South Carolina man who made children pee in bottles during drive to Myrtle Beach convicted on drug trafficking charges

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — An Orangeburg man has been convicted for drug and weapons charges in connection to an arrest that happened while he was driving through the night from Connecticut to Myrtle Beach, according to authorities. Anthony Cyquan Herring, 40, has been found guilty of distribution of heroin and fentanyl, along with the […]
MYRTLE BEACH, SC
WWAY NewsChannel 3

Body found in Cape Fear River

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — WPD responded to a report of a suspicious death in the Cape Fear River around 10:30 a.m. this morning near the 0000 block of Harnett St. Upon arrival, officers discovered a body in the river. At this time, the death does not appear to be...
WILMINGTON, NC
