The car was packed full of ski gear, duffels and enough snacks to keep us satiated for a 7-hour drive through a lonely stretch of land. Our dog slept in the back seat. My husband steered the wheel and I rode shotgun. Will Smith narrated his audiobook on the car stereo, and we settled into the rhythms of the road trip as we came to the junction in La Pine, Oregon.

CALIFORNIA STATE ・ 16 DAYS AGO