LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - While we keep cold air around through the rest of the weekend, mild winds blow in next week before strong storms impact the forecast. Keep your coats on hand if you plan to be out tonight. Fortunately, drier conditions will last through this evening and tonight, with skies clearing for many. For tonight, temperatures will fall through the 40s and 30s, with wind chill values feeling much colder as winds stay breezy.

LEXINGTON, KY ・ 8 DAYS AGO