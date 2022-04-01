ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Norwalk, CT

Gas tax holiday begins in Connecticut with prices down 25 cents at some stations

By News 12 Staff
 13 hours ago

The state gas tax holiday has started and gas prices have already started going down. But drivers may have to wait a little longer before seeing the full savings.

At a Global station in Norwalk gas dropped 25 cents a gallon overnight. Some stations are waiting for their next delivery to drop prices.

Everywhere News 12 drove on Friday had prices down at least 15 to 25 cents, but the Attorney General's Office says it has already gotten a handful of complaints.

"They already got their delivery and they paid 25 cents more, and that is creating the problem," said Michael Fox from Gasoline and Automotive Service Dealers of America.

Gov. Ned Lamont acknowledged Friday that drivers might not see the full savings immediately.

"Different gas stations are going to pass along 100% of the tax cut. Some may do more, some may do less. They've got to decide that for themselves," said Lamont.

But Attorney General William Tong disagrees and has issued a warning to gas station owners.

"You've got to drop your prices by a quarter per gallon if that's built into your prices," said Tong.

When asked about the different response he gave versus the governor, Tong said there isn't much of a difference.

"I don't think there's any real difference. The legislature and the governor passed a law. The law is in effect today," he said.

Timing aside, drivers say they are grateful for the savings. One New York driver is even making a run for the border to save a few cents.

"Absolutely, so I'll definitely be going to Greenwich instead of Port Chester to do some gas," said Port Chester resident Danny Ortega.

Like all good things, holidays don't last forever. The gas tax ends on June 30.

Related
Fox17

Gas station takes loss, drops gas prices to $2.25 a gallon

BURNSVILLE, N.C. — A gas station in North Carolina surprised drivers with a generous gift – gas for only $2.25 per gallon. The station’s owners said they just wanted to help people during this time when gas prices have risen dramatically. The owners had to take a...
US News and World Report

Gas Prices Decrease in Massachusetts and Rhode Island

BOSTON (AP) — The price of gasoline has dropped in Massachusetts and Rhode Island, after reaching record highs as oil prices soared amid Russia’s war on Ukraine. AAA Northeast said Monday the price of gasoline in Massachusetts is down 9 cents from last week, averaging $4.26 per gallon, and the price in Rhode Island is down 13 cents from last week, averaging $4.22 per gallon.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
FloridaDaily

AAA: Gas Prices in Florida Fell Drastically in Recent Days

The price of oil suffered steep losses last week, enabling the price of gasoline to back off from record highs. The state average price for gasoline is on a nine-day streak of declines, dropping a total of 20 cents per gallon. On Sunday, drivers in Florida paid an average price of $4.18 per gallon, down from $4.35 a gallon at the start of last week and below the national average of $4.23 a gallon.
FLORIDA STATE
FOXBusiness

Gas prices: Diesel nears $7 per gallon in California

California's drivers know that gas in the Golden State is much more expensive than the rest of the nation. Fox News' correspondent Matt Finn shared on Twitter that diesel gas reached almost $7 per gallon at one station in Los Angeles. According to the American Automobile Association, AAA, the nationwide...
CALIFORNIA STATE
moneytalksnews.com

8 States Where Gas Is $5 a Gallon — or Soon May Be

Gas prices have climbed to all-time highs this month. After climbing throughout 2021, fuel prices ignited further in the wake of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. And the trend shows little sign of abating. In fact, prices have passed the $5-a-gallon mark in three states — two of which recorded record-high prices today — and a handful of other states may be poised to crack that barrier soon.
TRAFFIC
NewsBreak
Traffic
NewsBreak
Gas Price
FOX 40 News WICZ TV

Gas Price Checker: Friday, March 25

Fox 40 shows you where to find the cheapest gas in the area, presented by ANC Heating and Air Conditioning. According to Gasbuddy.com, SNK fuels at 1065 Upper Front Street comes in first at $4.15 per gallon, if you pay with cash. It's $4.21 when paying with a credit card.
BINGHAMTON, NY
TheStreet

Higher Gas Prices Hit Amazon. Will You Soon Pay For It?

We're all tired of hearing about rising gas costs but, unfortunately, gas price inflation is affecting many aspects of our daily lives. Driving is expensive, food delivery is (more) expensive, and those who don't own a car but take regular Ubers (UBER) - Get Uber Technologies, Inc. Report or Lyfts (LYFT) - Get Lyft, Inc. Class A Report also have to pay a fuel surcharge.
TRAFFIC
