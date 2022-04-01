ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Richmond, OH

Reid Health to lift most COVID-related visitor restrictions

By WHIO Staff
 13 hours ago
RICHMOND — Reid Health says it will lift many of it’s visitor restrictions related to COVID-19 next week.

On Monday, April 4, the limit on the number of visitors for patients at the hospital will be removed, with the exception to the emergency department and COVID-positive patients.

For the emergency department, the hospital’s pre-pandemic rule of no more than two visitors will be reimplemented. As for COVID-positive patients, some visitation restrictions will exist for those who have or are suspected to have COVID-19.

In a release, officials said that visitors will continue to be screened for COVID-19 symptoms and will still be required to wear a mask.

Hospital officials said the changes to the restrictions was due to the spread of COVID-19 reaching a low point.

“Cases are low now, but to ensure they remain so, we need as many people as possible to do their part,” Craig Kinyon, Reid Health President/CEO, said.

Dayton, OH
