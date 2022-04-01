ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Judge OKs sending controversial survey to Florida college, university students and staff

By Q McCray, WFTV.com
 14 hours ago
ORLANDO, Fla. — A federal judge ruled Friday that the state of Florida can send a controversial survey to millions of students at colleges and universities.

The survey is part of a law that Gov. Ron DeSantis signed last year, which requires colleges and universities to survey its faculty, staff and students every year.

The state says the purpose for the survey is to protect different opinions on campus.

But United Faculty of Florida President Andrew Gothard said the surveys are a violation of privacy.

“A constitutional right means it applies to everyone, even if and especially if you disagree with those in power. That’s what we are here to protect,” Gothard said.

UFF represents all college and university faculty in the state, and it wants the court to issue a preliminary injunction against the surveys or do away with them all together.

The surveys would ask questions like:

“How often do instructors present a learning environment that is hostile to certain social or political views?”

And:

“On my campus, how often do instructors present social and political issues in an unfair and one-sided manner?”

This week, UCF students got an email telling them to be on the lookout for the survey Monday, adding that the survey is voluntary and to not share it with anyone.

