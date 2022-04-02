ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Omaha, NE

Omaha’s Henry Doorly Zoo increases precautions against bird flu, aviary remains closed

By 6 News Staff reports
WOWT
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Omaha’s Henry Doorly Zoo & Aquarium announced they have increased their precautions against bird flu. According to the zoo, they...

www.wowt.com

Comments / 0

Related
WOWT

Open interviews at Omaha's Henry Doorly Zoo & Aquarium

Both are being held at Sarpy County Jail on several counts. 6 On Your Side: Three more weeks of repairs near 72nd St. 6 On Your Side Monday with a follow-up on that 72nd street water main break. Fortenberry trial: FBI informant takes stand. Updated: 2 hours ago. Now to...
OMAHA, NE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Omaha, NE
Pets & Animals
Local
Nebraska Health
Omaha, NE
Lifestyle
Omaha, NE
Health
Local
Nebraska Government
City
Omaha, NE
City
Parks, NE
Local
Nebraska Pets & Animals
Local
Nebraska Lifestyle
Omaha, NE
Government
State
Nebraska State
WHEC TV-10

Seneca Park Zoo takes precautions to protect its birds from avian flu

ROCHESTER N.Y. (WHEC) – The Seneca Park Zoo is taking precautions to protect some of its birds from the avian flu, which scientists have recently detected in New York State. The zoo is taking precautions by moving some of its typically outdoor birds inside and will monitor flu detections in the state, according to Communications Coordinator Donato DiRenzo.
ROCHESTER, NY
WECT

Bird flu is spreading in North Carolina

Leland Planning Board gives green light for development on west bank of Cape Fear River. The Leland Planning Board approved a text amendment for a development proposal, at a meeting Tuesday evening, for a project on a piece of land across from downtown Wilmington, with a recommended height restriction. Homeowner...
WILMINGTON, NC
Boston Herald

Keeping an eye on bird flu outbreak

My cousin lives in a more rural area and raises chickens primarily as pets, but he and his wife do consume the eggs and share some with their friends and neighbors. He informs me that there seems to be a scourge of bird flu in the nation and that if it continues that it could lead to several issues starting with rising, if not exorbitant, egg and chicken prices, as well as a considerable risk to people. Is this true? What should people know about this potential issue that does not seem to get that much news coverage? On top of the pandemic, is this something that we all should be concerned with?
BOSTON, MA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bird Flu#The Zoo#Aviary#Wowt#Nebraska Game#Hpai
KSNT News

Kansas zoos take precautions with bird flu outbreak

TOPEKA (KSNT) – The David Traylor Zoo of Emporia , the Topeka Zoo and the Sunset Zoo in Manhattan are all taking precautions after a strain of bird flu has been discovered in wild Kansas birds. The zoos, which have large populations of exotic birds, are taking action to prevent the spread of highly pathogenic […]
TOPEKA, KS
Western Iowa Today

Fifth Case of Bird Flu Identified

(Warren County, IA) — The Iowa Department of Agriculture has confirmed a fifth case of bird flu — with the latest case coming in a backyard flock of mixed species in Warren County. The number of birds was not released. The announcement comes after the second case in a commercial flock was reported Friday in Buena Vista County. That case was an estimated five-point-three million egg-laying hens, after the report of an outbreak in a commercial turkey flock on March 6th in Buena Vista County. Outbreaks have also been found in a backyard flock in Pottawattamie County and a commercial egg-laying flock in Taylor County.
WARREN COUNTY, IA
WOWT

Omaha man found with gunshot wounds

Iowa voters can now begin requesting absentee ballots for the primary election on June 7th. The emotional debate over who has the power to issue a mask mandate in Omaha. A streetcar moving between Omaha and Council Bluffs could one day mean the end of teeing off at the Dodge Park Golf Course.
OMAHA, NE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Animals
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Pets
Agriculture Online

One in eight of Iowa’s laying hens dies in bird flu outbreaks

In less than three weeks, more than 10 million egg-laying hens have died in outbreaks of highly pathogenic avian influenza (HPAI) across the country. The casualties included 13% — one in eight — of laying hens in Iowa, the No. 1 egg-producing state, said the Agriculture Department on Monday.
IOWA STATE
WOWT

Nebraska poultry sector readies fight against bird flu

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Nebraska’s booming poultry industry is being proactive to avoid a huge and costly outbreak of bird flu. The Nebraska Department of Agriculture confirmed a flock of backyard poultry in Merrick County has been hit with bird flu, 10 days after a wild goose in Lincoln was found to have the highly pathogenic avian influenza (HPAI) virus.
OMAHA, NE
The Manhattan Mercury

Sunset Zoo closes some areas out of precaution as bird flu reaches Kansas

“Bird flu” has been reported in Kansas, and Sunset Zoo says it is taking prevention protocol measures to protect its animals. Head keeper Savannah Brethauer said in a written statement Monday that areas of the zoo, including the Australian Walkabout, which houses the zoo’s aviary and emus, may be closed to the public. Also, the area housing Caribbean flamingos will be closed. Those animals will still be visible from the outside of their habitats, but the exhibits will remain closed while the animal team monitors the situation.
KANSAS STATE
BBC

Bird flu 'kills 30 birds' at Cardiff's Roath Park

An outbreak of avian flu is believed to have killed more than 30 birds at a city park. The virus was first identified at Cardiff's Roath Park when a dead goose tested positive last month. Since then people have been advised to avoid touching or feeding birds at the popular...
ANIMALS
WOWT

Downtown Omaha street to close Saturday for construction of sky bridge

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - A portion of Harney Street will be closed this weekend. According to Omaha’s Public Works Department, Harney Street between 17th and 18th Streets will be closed Saturday due to construction on a sky bridge. The sky bridge will be between the Douglas County Courthouse and...
OMAHA, NE
Patriot Ledger

Birds at Milton's Blue Hills Trailside Museum in quarantine as caution against avian flu

MILTON – The Blue Hills Trailside Museum has moved all of its bird exhibits indoors due to concerns about cases of the avian flu.  The U.S. Department of Agriculture reported birds infected by a new strain of the flu, called H5N1, in North Carolina and South Carolina as early as January. The first case in New England was reported last month in New Hampshire, and Massachusetts reported its first two cases March 1.  ...
MILTON, MA

Comments / 0

Community Policy