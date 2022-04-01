Local resident starts blog based on love of independent bookstores
By Mark Vest
candgnews.com
3 days ago
FARMINGTON — Approximately 10 years ago, Farmington resident Michael Cojocari was visiting his wife, Tina, at a local hospital. He said she had been in the hospital about a month at the time with pancreatitis. The couple have an interest in visiting independent bookstores, and in their conversation...
TORRINGTON — Howard’s Bookstore on Main Street is filled with collections of books and artifacts from the former shoe store’s glory days — shoes, slippers, old advertising fliers and props. Owner John Noelke receives donations of books from estates and customers, who bring their treasured tomes to the store in boxes and bags.
Click here to read the full article. When your day job requires you to dress up as a satanic pope, you’re going to have a complicated view of Christianity. But that doesn’t mean Tobias Forge, the creative mastermind behind the occult-rock band Ghost, can’t appreciate the religion’s artistic and cultural beauty.
“In the same way that I would not hang out with an alien from the film Alien, but I love the look of it? That’s my relationship with Christianity,” Forge tells Rolling Stone. “I’m a big fan of the arts treasures that are in there and it’s always had a...
It’s been just over two years since coronavirus first swept the country, disrupting ordinary life and injecting another dose of chaos to an already perplexing world. The 21st century has proven uniquely challenging, throwing an endless stream of choices, world events and information our way. In that light, March’s...
Thanks to a recent streak of warm weather, Michiganders are itching to start prepping their home gardens for the season. Though we may not have seen our final frost of the season yet, many local residents have already started their seedlings indoors. However, the Farmers Almanac says the time to...
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - People at an apartment complex in Meridian got a surprise visit from a local church. The Meridian Manor Apartments was filled with songs of praise and smiles of joy. Members of the Free Gospel Temple Apostolic Church went to the complex to spread love. This is one of its missions to reach people outside of their congregation.
On March 1, 2022, Toby Price, an assistant principal at Gary Road Elementary School in New Byrum, Mississippi, faced a problem. The reader booked for a Zoom session for 240 grade two students hadn’t shown up. So Price grabbed one of his favourite books, I Need a New Butt, and began reading.
He was fired two days later.
In Price’s termination letter, Hinds County Schools Superintendent Delesicia Martin cited “unnecessary embarrassment, a lack of professionalism and impaired judgment” on Price’s part. The superintendent was particularly disturbed by the word “fart”, which he called “inappropriate”.
However, the book, which features a character...
Local baker adds a dash of love to every pastry! Callie Pickle, Pastry Chef from Love Baked by Callie joined hour one of GTU to share with viewers Upcoming Markets, Monthly Specials, Cakes and Special Events, and the mantra for Love Baked. Pickle is passionate about paying forward. Pickles’ mantra...
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Bernalillo County Arts Board is soliciting proposals for artists or art teams, based in New Mexico, for two site-specific public art projects. Local artists that work with sculpture, murals or mosaics are invited to apply. One of the projects will be at the Sunport Boulevard expansion site. The artwork will be […]
Jenson Books, a bookstore in west Logan, is giving back to the community through a charity event that allows teachers across Cache Valley to pick out free books for their classrooms. Ethan Walker, the procurement specialist for Jenson, has worked there for about a year and a half. Excited by...
Our relationship with the office has changed significantly over the past few years. Steven Ahlgren’s photographs – taken in the days before WFH, Wifi and Zoom – act as a reminder for how offices used to be.Trailing wires, teetering stacks of paper, gum-white computer monitors and the cold glow of the Xerox machine. These photographs show once essential tools, many of which are now obsolete.It shows a familiar and yet distinctly alien world where office attire was something you would wear all day, not just what could be seen from the waist-up on a Zoom call. Ahlgren’s photographs create a...
“I’ll take two of everything,” Ryan says to Mod, gesturing to the duck spring rolls that are beautifully arranged, standing upright like flowers in a vase. “I could eat at least 20 of these.”. “Well you better eat it now, because we might not be here next...
This week’s Loving Giving Local donation of $250 will help the Fairview Area Historical Society carry on its mission. “Our mission is to save Fairview history and to share it as well as educate,” said Sabina Freeman, Fairview Area Historical Society. The organization does indeed do that in...
NAME – Kayla Holt. SCHOOL ACTIVITIES – Basketball, track, Chamber Ensemble. NOMINATION – "Kayla has a positive outlook each and every day. Her smile lights up the room, and she models character for her classmates and teammates every day." DO YOU HAVE A FAVORITE VIDEO GAME, BOOK...
AUBURN, Ala. (WTVM) - The Loveliest Village on the Plains is feeling sorrow as a beloved bookstore permanently closed its doors this week. Anders Bookstore is the second oldest in Auburn - being open for 56 years. The store was previously owned by the family of Auburn Mayor Ron Anders.
Sinking a hole-in-one is always against the odds. But at least credit the filmmakers behind the Wilmington-made comedy "Birdies" with swinging for the fences.
If that's a bit of a mixed sports metaphor — and it is — consider it a tribute to the passionate and entertaining, if not always bright, characters who populate the independent movie.
...
Early on in her career, beloved children’s author Beatrix Potter (1866-1943) paid several visits to the local museum in her native South Kensington, London. She went to make sketches of a silk 18th-century man’s waistcoat that had been expertly embroidered with neat pink, blue and green flowers. To Potter’s eye, the jacket’s button-hole stitches were “so small—so small—they looked as if they had been made by little mice!” Drawing from local legend about a miraculously appeared waistcoat, Potter wrote and illustrated her own version of events, where a poor tailor’s business is saved from ruin by a crew of singing, sewing mice.
Companion Piece is a fitting title for Ali Smith’s12th novel, her first after the extraordinary Seasonal Quartet. It’s a book that springs from the same source as its predecessors – written and published swiftly, it is about as real-time as novels get, set in the heart of lockdown in “this land of union-jack-the-lads in the year of our lord two thousand and twenty one”. It feels as if Smith so enjoyed the breakneck speed of writing her quartet that she has produced this: a companion piece. Even the (beautiful) David Hockney cover looks like it was designed to sit on a shelf next to the Quartet.
Truly the spine of any good game, lore has become something that fans have not only come to expect but also come toe-to-toe over many times. It is an ever-evolving universe full of information, clues, and sometimes just random facts that allow players to become more knowledgeable in the world they are navigating, more immersed, and a part of it. Even more importantly, though, it allows us a look into how the society became what it is, why some things are as they are, and gives us a better chance of making decisions based on our actual feelings with real knowledge about the way it makes us feel. So please take my hand, and walk this way, mind the last step, it's a little tall. Welcome to my own little slice of Apocrypha, where the world's gamer lore waits to be investigated and explored. The large book on the table, see it? Today's lore tome:
Freep Film Festival is doubling up on opening night.
“Gradually, Then Suddenly: The Bankruptcy of Detroit” is receiving its first public screening on April 27 as part of the festival. Tickets for the showing at the Detroit Film Theatre at the Detroit Institute of Arts were quickly scooped up when they were released in the middle of...
Comments / 0