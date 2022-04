Norman K. Olson, 92, of Irvine, Pa, passed away on Tuesday, March 22, 2022, at the Rouse Warren County Home in Youngsville, Pa. He was born on October 17, 1929 in Kane, Pa, a son to the late Oliver N. and Edith Grace (Newhouse) Olson. Norman was a US Army veteran, serving during the Korean War. He worked at the National Forge for 40 years, retiring in 1992. He enjoyed hunting, fishing and being a ham operator for Amateur Radio. Norman attended the Saron Lutheran Church in Youngsville.

