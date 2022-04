One person has been arrested for arson after fires engulfed a large part of an Eastland County city's downtown area last week, officials said Sunday. On Thursday, crews in the community of Ranger -- about 85 miles west of Fort Worth off of Interstate 20 and Loop 254 -- worked to put out heavy flames that ended up destroying four structures, including 100-year-old Second Baptist Church and a historic fire station.

RANGER, TX ・ 13 DAYS AGO