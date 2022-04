Normally when people think bobber fishing it's for bluegill and other types of panfish but bobber fishing for steelhead has become one of the most popular ways to catch them. I have fished for steelhead on and off for years. I started fishing for them on the Manistee River with my good friend Curt. I later moved to Indiana in the South Bend area where a partnership between the Indiana DNR and the Michigan DNR to breed steelhead Mishawaka, Indiana. The steelhead fishing is pretty darn good in the St. Joseph river in South Bend all the way to the mouth in Lake Michigan.

