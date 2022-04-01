ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Miami football strong push for QB Jaden Rashada

By Alan Rubenstein
Cover picture for the articleJaden Rashada has reportedly become the top quarterback target for Mario Cristobal and the Miami football staff. Rashada was in Coral Gables this weekend and was interviewed by several recruiting websites. Rashada is developing a good rapport with the Hurricanes staff. Rashada is four or five stars depending on the...

caneswarning.com

Comments / 1

