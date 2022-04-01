ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
South Fulton, TN

Sinkhole forces part of road to close in South Fulton

By WSBTV.com News Staff
 14 hours ago
SOUTH FULTON, Ga. — A sinkhole is creating problems in the City of South Fulton.

City leaders say the sinkhole is along Herndon Road in the southern part of the city.

The sinkhole was found Friday afternoon and is impacting areas near Bear Creek and Bishop Road.

“We closed the road immediately to ensure the safety of motorists in the area,” said Public Works Director Antonio Valenzuela. “We are meeting with contractors to assess the situation and quickly determine what repairs are needed. We appreciate everyone’s patience and cooperation as we work to reopen the road as soon as possible.”

NewsChopper 2 flew over the area. Video clearly shows part of the road had collapsed.

Drivers are asked to follow detour signs to avoid the area.

