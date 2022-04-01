Ticket Information

ORANGEBURG, S.C. — Joe Thomas Jr. arrived at South Carolina State as a walk-on and left as the 2013 MEAC Defensive Player of the Year as part of a unit that was ranked first in the I-AA. That year, the Bulldogs captured their 15th MEAC Championship. Thomas still thinks...
MYRTLE BEACH (WBTW) – Myrtle Beach boys basketball coach Craig Martin told News13 this afternoon he is leaving the Seahawk program after 13 seasons and will take the same position at Boiling Springs High School in the Upstate. Just last month, former North Myrtle Beach football coach Matt Reel took the head coaching position there […]
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Saturday’s 45th Cooper River Bridge Run took off with record-breaking finishes. From Mount Pleasant to Downtown Charleston, thousands of people raced under the double diamonds of the Arthur Ravenel Jr. Bridge. “People know about this race and how big it is,” said Elite runner Adam Jones. “Similar to the Peachtree 10K […]
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – From golf tournaments to cocktail parties, there’s no shortage of fun events in our area and we can count on Bunny Ware to take us there! So, “Where is Bunny Ware” this week?. She takes us to the ribbon cutting for the...
ENKA, N.C. (WLOS) — Work is now underway to upgrade the Buncombe County Sports Park in Enka. Crews will be installing turf and lights on three soccer fields. County leaders say the project should be complete in five to six months. "We’re finally to the point to get it...
Leo Myers had a hat trick, scoring all three of South Aiken's goals in a 3-0 win over Aiken on Thursday. Billy Gibson and Alec Masterson had assists for the T-Breds (6-5, 3-2 Region 5-AAAA), who will visit North Augusta on April 14. Aiken (6-4, 3-2) hosts Midland Valley on April 11.
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – Usually, this segment focuses on a prospect that has not chosen a college yet, but there’s a first time for everything! Benedictine’s Luke Kromenhoek has not started a game under center yet. That has not stopped multiple Division I schools, including Coastal Carolina and UCF from offering the Class of 2024 […]
SUMTER, S.C. — The South Carolina Archery in the Schools program has been in Palmetto State schools since 2006. South Carolina was the 19th state to become involved in that program which has spread throughout the world. The state championships for archery under the that program were decided this...
The Golfweek/Any Given Tuesday Collegiate featuring men’s and women’s teams from across the country was held at True Blue Golf Course in Myrtle Beach, South Carolina. Ten men’s teams and 17 women’s teams teed it up as they all prepare for the final stretch of the regular season and postseason play.
