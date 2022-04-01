Ticket Information

ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charleston, SC

By Admin
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleTickets for tonight’s contests are available...

WCBD Count on 2

45th Annual Cooper River Bridge Run Recap

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Saturday’s 45th Cooper River Bridge Run took off with record-breaking finishes. From Mount Pleasant to Downtown Charleston, thousands of people raced under the double diamonds of the Arthur Ravenel Jr. Bridge. “People know about this race and how big it is,” said Elite runner Adam Jones. “Similar to the Peachtree 10K […]
Where’s Bunny Ware this week?

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – From golf tournaments to cocktail parties, there’s no shortage of fun events in our area and we can count on Bunny Ware to take us there! So, “Where is Bunny Ware” this week?. She takes us to the ribbon cutting for the...
Sports
Local Results for April 2

Leo Myers had a hat trick, scoring all three of South Aiken's goals in a 3-0 win over Aiken on Thursday. Billy Gibson and Alec Masterson had assists for the T-Breds (6-5, 3-2 Region 5-AAAA), who will visit North Augusta on April 14. Aiken (6-4, 3-2) hosts Midland Valley on April 11.
Recruiting Spotlight: Benedictine’s Luke Kromenhoek

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – Usually, this segment focuses on a prospect that has not chosen a college yet, but there’s a first time for everything! Benedictine’s Luke Kromenhoek has not started a game under center yet. That has not stopped multiple Division I schools, including Coastal Carolina and UCF from offering the Class of 2024 […]
Archery state championships wrap up in Sumter

SUMTER, S.C. — The South Carolina Archery in the Schools program has been in Palmetto State schools since 2006. South Carolina was the 19th state to become involved in that program which has spread throughout the world. The state championships for archery under the that program were decided this...
Philip Simmons

