MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - It was a busy Saturday for many churches, local school staff, and other volunteers that helped with various community-building projects. Many volunteers made food for military people, built bunk beds, and even repainted the Highland Park pool. This is part of the Send Relief Serve Tour, which is a national group of volunteers that visit cities across the U.S. to serve the community.

MERIDIAN, MS ・ 14 DAYS AGO