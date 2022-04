Local trailblazing women like Flannery O'Connor, Frances Wong and Mary Musgrove and others are being honored through portraits at a new exhibit at the Massie Heritage Center. For Women's History Month, 14 portraits will be displayed at the center as part of the Women of Substance exhibit. The exhibit will highlight Savannah women who made strides in education, historical perseveration, cooking, acting and philanthropy.

SAVANNAH, GA ・ 14 DAYS AGO