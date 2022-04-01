ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
LCARW prepare for ‘My American Hero Essay’ contest winners lunch

By Marie Underdown / Lake Conroe Area Republican Women
 3 days ago

Lake Conroe Area Republican Women recently held their monthly general meeting at Walden Yacht Club. After the prayer, LCARW President Lorena Garcia introduced Judge Tracy A. Gilbert from the 418th District Court who led us in the Pledge to the American Flag and Pledge to the Texas Flag. But that is not all that Judge Gilbert did for us that day. He also treated each of us to a beautiful red rose. Thank you, Judge Gilbert. What a nice treat.

Then Lorena introduced our speaker for the day, Echo Hutson, Chief Prosecutor of the Domestic Division at the Montgomery County District Attorney’s Office ans Judge-elect for County Court at Law No. 4. She has dedicated her legal career to protecting victims and combating domestic violence in Montgomery County and actually helped to create Montgomery County’s first Domestic Violence Division. I feel like I can speak for the entire club when I say that I was shocked at how prevalent domestic violence is in our community. To combat this, law enforcement officers and other first responders are specially trained to recognize domestic violence victims and work side by side with victim advocates.

In addition, high-lethality intimate partner felony offenders are prosecuted on a specialized docket to prosecute some of the most dangerous offenders in Montgomery County. To quote Echo “We will not hesitate to hold people accountable for hurting those they should love the most. We will remain brave, we will remain strong and we will keep the victims safe.”

Our thanks go to you, Echo, not only for your informative and educational program, but for what you do to keep those of us who live in Montgomery County safe.

Lake Conroe Area Republican Women will be holding their annual “My American Hero Essay Contest Winners” Luncheon April 21 from 11:30 a.m. till 1:30 p.m .at Lone Star Community Center, 2500 Lone Star Pkwy, Montgomery. Join us as we hear the award-winning essays written by Montgomery ISD fifth graders and Willis ISD third graders describing their “American Hero.” A fried chicken/catfish lunch buffet from Vernon’s Katfish will be served. For more information go to www.LCARW.org .

Attention! Now Boarding! Airline tickets are now on sale for LCARW Fundraiser, “Flight 2022,” with service to a fun filled evening of dinner, drinks and games. After our delicious in-flight meal, we will be hosting our Destination games for your entertainment, with many opportunities to win exciting prizes and bid on live and silent auction items. Everyone is welcome! Early boarding tickets $65 each ($75 at door.) Go to www.LCARW.org .

