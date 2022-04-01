ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lucas County, OH

Mercy Health partners with county prosecutor for trafficking prevention education

By By Alexa Scherzinger / The Blade
 13 hours ago

With the help of a $145,000 state grant, the Mercy Health Toledo Trauma Recovery Center has formed a partnership with the Lucas County Prosecutor’s Office to expand the county’s human-trafficking prevention education and intervention services to at-risk youth.

Vulnerable minors ages 11-17 are the main focus of the collaboration, which aims to promote safety and stabilization for youth, as well as building their sense of empowerment, a Mercy Health statement stated.

The grant was awarded by the Governor’s Ohio Human Trafficking Task Force, the Ohio Children’s Trust Fund, and the Ohio Department of Job and Family Services as part of a joint effort to develop trafficking prevention programs across Ohio.

OraLee Macklenar, the recovery center’s supervisor, said the Human Trafficking Prevention Youth Curriculum will allow her team to offer proactive victimization prevention through support groups, therapy, and case management services.

“The nice part about this new human trafficking grant is it’s opening up a door for the TRC to offer preventative-type services,” Ms. Macklenar said. “Our hope is that we actually end up serving less victims by doing this preventative work.”

Since the TRC’s creation in 2019, the center has served more than 1,500 patients, all of whom were victims of crimes like abuse, assault, domestic violence, stalking, and human trafficking.

It’s difficult to get accurate statistics on the number of local human-trafficking victims, Ms. Macklenar said. What she does know is that more than 40 million people globally are victims of human trafficking, with one in four of them children. Women and girls are disproportionately more affected, as are undocumented immigrants.

Those aren’t the only risk factors the TRC is looking for. Ms. Macklenar says her team uses a human-trafficking risk assessment tool funded by the Ohio Children’s Trust Fund to capture data on how many youths it can serve, and what ages need help most.

The most vulnerable children, Ms. Macklenar said, are mostly those who have been involved in the criminal-justice system or foster care. Children from homes experiencing family or domestic violence, children with learning impairments or mental health issues, and children who have experienced substance-abuse issues either in themselves or in close relatives also are vulnerable.

Ms. Macklenar said she’s currently working on a project about the risks of social media for these youths. According to the Polaris Project’s 2020 human trafficking trend report, online recruitment is now the top location for all forms of trafficking — particularly on Facebook and Instagram.

“There are predators out there, and not everyone who’s knocking at the door through social media or other means is really their friend,” Ms. Macklenar said. “There’s a lot of coercion going on where predators are looking for very vulnerable youth, so that also is going to be one emphasis of our educational and preventative material that we hope to take to these youths.”

The TRC pulled the prosecutor’s office into the project while applying for the grant funds last fall. Several TRC employees and members of the county prosecutor’s Victim-Witness Assistance program have already received training to educate and serve youth who could be vulnerable to human trafficking.

“This is a very good thing,” Lucas County Prosecutor Julia Bates said of the partnership. She noted that the TRC mental health specialists’ expertise combined with her legal team’s expertise will make it easier to figure out how victims get recruited and how to stop it.

“We can find them a place to live, we can find them clothes, we can get them a ride to court, but we cannot help their psychological issues,” Ms. Bates said. “Their anxiety, their PTSD [post-traumatic stress disorder], we can’t do that. But doctors, nurses, psychologists, counselors, they can do that.”

“It’s a work in progress,” the county prosecutor continued, “but it’s worth doing.”

