Denver, CO

Three Things to Do in Denver This Week

By Westword Staff
Westword
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleApril is here, and the cultural scene isn't fooling around. This weekend you can eat, drink and be merry for a variety of good causes...or just for fun. Along the way, you can hear great music, and perhaps buy a piece of art or two. Keep reading for events...

KOOL 107.9 KBKL

Where to Get the Best Breakfast in Denver on Your Next Trip

If you are looking for a great place to eat breakfast in Denver, there are some great options. Finding the Best Breakfast In Denver Can Be A Challenge. Dining at a new place always seems like a gamble because you never know exactly what to expect and, ultimately, what you're going to get. But, the only way you're ever going to know for sure is to take the plunge and experience it for yourself. Worst case scenario is it's awful and you never go back. The best-case scenario is you discover a delightful new spot that becomes one of your favorites.
DENVER, CO
Thrillist

The Absolute Best Brunch in Denver Right Now

Patio weather or not, you can’t keep Denverites from a good brunch. We’ve got a sixth sense for bottomless mimosas, hot, fresh beignets dusted in powdered sugar, and Benedicts smothered in hollandaise sauce. And one of the many wonderful things about Denver is its variety of breakfast and brunch spots from Five Points down to South Broadway. Whether you’re putting in work on a green chile-smothered burrito or snipping away at a bacon flight, you’re in for a damn good time next Saturday or Sunday morning (or both) if you head to one of these Denver dining institutions. Just make sure you schedule ample afternoon post-brunch nap time.
DENVER, CO
9NEWS

Remains of first Colorado person to undergo body composting laid out

FLORENCE, Colo. — For the first time in Colorado, the remains of a person who went through human body decomposition were laid out in the hills of Fremont County Sunday. Human composting became legal in Colorado last year as a green alternative to burial or cremation. Now the body of the first person to go through the process has been converted to soil and spread on the land.
FLORENCE, CO
OutThere Colorado

"Major rock slide" closes highway in Colorado, no estimate of reopening

According to the Pitkin County Sheriff's Office, Highway 133 has been closed at mile marker 44 due to what they're calling a "major rock slide." This closure is located on the western side of well-known mountains such as Capitol Peak and the Maroon Bells, with Aspen found on the eastern side of these peaks. Highway 133 is part of a route that travels south from Carbondale, eventually connecting with Highway 125 and Crested Butte. It also connects to Highway 92, which provides access to Delta...
COLORADO STATE
CBS Denver

Aurora Moves Closer To Becoming First City in Colorado To Make Diapers Tax Free

AURORA, Colo. (CBS4) – Diapers could soon be tax free in Aurora, a first for a city in Colorado. There’s also currently a bill making its way through the legislature that would make feminine hygiene products and diapers tax exempt statewide, but cities will have the option to opt out if they choose. Aurora Council members voted 6-4 on Monday night to amend a city code, exempting diapers from sales and use tax. Councilman Curtis Gardner sponsored the ordinance, saying this could benefit the youngest and oldest residents in the city. (credit: CBS) “This is really about helping working families in our community....
AURORA, CO
lonelyplanet.com

The top 7 hot springs in Colorado, from high-end luxury to the wild outdoors

Colorado is a soaker’s paradise with countless natural hot springs dotting the Rocky Mountain landscape. Born from rain and snow that seep deep into the earth and resurface steaming and infused with healing minerals, these natural hot tubs are sublime. Whether you seek the hidden variety, reachable only by...
TRAVEL
Travel + Leisure

This Hidden Mountain Town in Colorado Is the Perfect Place to End Your Ski Season

"Unique" doesn't quite capture it. Still, neither do any of the other adjectives often associated with Silverton Mountain, including the repeatedly shouted words like "isolated," "rugged," "hardcore," "daunting," and the two-for-one special of "steep and deep." It's hard to define this Colorado mountain because it's unlike any other ski destination on earth, and it's a far cry from the likes of mega-mountains nearby in the best possible way.
COLORADO STATE
1230 ESPN

Colorado Will Soon Be Filled With Migrating Butterflies

As the snowy season winds down in Colorado another season will soon approach with spring. Migrating Monarch butterflies. Monarch butterflies have large orange, black and white wings and are probably one of the most beautiful butterflies you will see in the state of Colorado. These butterflies only use Colorado as a stop on their migration between Mexico and California to the northern part of the United States and Canada.
COLORADO STATE
OutThere Colorado

Popular ski run closed due to "very aggressive" moose in Colorado

Royal Elk Glade at the Beaver Creek ski resort was closed temporarily on Friday after aggressive moose activity was reported in the area, according to officials. In an interview with the Vail Daily on Friday, senior communications manager for Vail and Beaver Creek John Plack said that sightings of a moose and a calf were reported to the resort. Beaver Creek ski patrol posted a sign near the chairlift to...
VAIL, CO

