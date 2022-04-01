Arcata Mayor Atkins-Salazar Can’t Participate in Gateway Plan Work, Says State’s Fair Political Practice Commission in Response to City’s Request for Guidance

Patrick Smith: Tammy Stempel refuses to accept city-attorney opinion regarding Matt TracyThe flames of dysfunction have been fanned again in Gladstone. At a recent meeting Councilor Greg Alexander had a heated exchange with the city attorney demanding that Councilor Matt Tracy be removed from office. Alexander's request came from Tracy leaving a previous meeting, in a huff, saying that he would be resigning. The city attorney responded forcefully, more than once, that Alexander's demand had no legal basis. At the end of the rancorous meeting featuring Alexander's demands, the council, including the mayor, agreed 7-0 to a facilitated meeting...

GLADSTONE, OR ・ 11 DAYS AGO