ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Arcata, CA

Arcata Mayor Atkins-Salazar Can’t Participate in Gateway Plan Work, Says State’s Fair Political Practice Commission in Response to City’s Request for Guidance

By LoCO Staff
lostcoastoutpost.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleThe City of Arcata receives guidance from the Fair Political Practices Commission regarding Mayor Atkins-Salazar financial conflict of interest. The City of Arcata has received a determination from the Fair Political Practices Commission that confirms Mayor Stacy Atkins-Salazar has a conflict of interest in making decisions on the Gateway Area Plan...

lostcoastoutpost.com

Comments / 1

Related
Clackamas Review

Gladstone resident: Mayor bears responsibility for political mess

Patrick Smith: Tammy Stempel refuses to accept city-attorney opinion regarding Matt TracyThe flames of dysfunction have been fanned again in Gladstone. At a recent meeting Councilor Greg Alexander had a heated exchange with the city attorney demanding that Councilor Matt Tracy be removed from office. Alexander's request came from Tracy leaving a previous meeting, in a huff, saying that he would be resigning. The city attorney responded forcefully, more than once, that Alexander's demand had no legal basis. At the end of the rancorous meeting featuring Alexander's demands, the council, including the mayor, agreed 7-0 to a facilitated meeting...
GLADSTONE, OR
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Arcata, CA
Arcata, CA
Government
Local
California Government
IN THIS ARTICLE
#General Plan#Mayor#Real Property#State#The City Council
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Housing

Comments / 0

Community Policy