Dallas, TX

A Rotary Moment: Rotary president elects attend PETS training in Dallas

By Kris Nordstrom McBride / A Rotary Moment
 3 days ago
Robert Morrison, president elect from the Rotary of Lake Conroe Club, recently attended president elect training in Dallas. (Photo courtesy Kris Nordstrom McBride)

PETS. An important word in Rotary. Not the furry four legged kind — although their importance cannot be underrated either. Rotary’s PETS is an acronym for Presidents Elect Training Seminars and as most incoming presidents will tell you, this is the weekend that “changes everything” for them as they lean into their upcoming year as a club leader.

Lone Star PETS — the seminars our District 5910 Presidents Elect attend — is the largest multi-district PETS within Rotary International. As such, the level of Rotary leaders the training draws is top notch. Ten Rotary Districts PEs across Texas and Oklahoma spend three days together in Dallas to prepare for their year. They gather with 500 other Rotarians who will soon ascend to the same positions, plus approximately 125 President Nominees; clubs are allowed to offer the training to the Nominee in order to give these new leaders two years of training, rather than just one. The President Nominees who attend and then return for their President Elect year always talk about how different the second year is for them; they are less overwhelmed and pick up things they missed in the first training. Spouses are invited to attend to help them understand the responsibilities their partner will have and the work it will take to have a successful year. The spouses are encouraged to jump in and become part of the life changing year and enjoy the ride. In total, 900-plus people are involved in this PETS training each year.

On Friday, the first day of PETS, the seminar topics include “How to Become a Vibrant Club Leader,” “How to Become a Vibrant Rotary Club,” “How to Grow and Engage Club Membership,” “How to Support Your Rotary Foundation to Increase Humanitarian Service,” “How to Use Fundraising that Works,” “How to Promote Your Rotary Club,” and “How to Become a Leader Who Really Leads.” Saturday, Training Facilitators lead discussions about tackling real world issues. Sunday concludes with information on how the clubs can participate in Rotary Foundation Programs that are changing the world. Wow!

The Rotary Club of Lake Conroe’s President Elect Robert Morrison, always an elegant and informed speaker, recently told the club about his PETS experience, which was filled with adventure. Here’s the scoop from the club’s summary of his talk.

“Robert successfully navigated I-45 during the shutdown caused by the ice storms of early March, arriving in Metroplex Dallas for the annual President Elect Training Seminar (PETS) about four hours after leaving Montgomery County. No vehicles traveling towards him gave a clue as to how seriously the highways were shut down.

Three compact days of intense but educational seminars answered many questions he had about his new role as our club’s president (July 1), but he admitted readily that it also opened his eyes as to the need to educate all Rotarians and non-Rotarians about the purpose of Rotary and how we really do serve our communities “above self.” Robert is organizing his goals and objectives for the coming year, and he will be getting our volunteer spirits channeled to follow Rotary International President Jennifer Jones’ theme for 2022-23, ‘Imagine Rotary’.”

All of our president-elects have similar stories about their March weekend at PETS and we know their experiences will inspire and infuse their leadership year. We wish them all a year of great imagination and inspiration.

To learn more about Rotary contact Kris via email at KrisCommService@aol.com or text 713 825-0141. Also see the website and facebook pages of any of our local clubs, or the Rotary District 5910 website at www.rotary5910.org .

The Courier

Social Lites - Waterford Estates

The WOW (Women of Waterford) + Book Club gathered once again at the home of Marie Underdown to talk a little, sip a little, eat a little and laugh a lot. What a great time we had and we even discussed our book of the month "Every Breath" by Nicholas Sparks a little. Joining WOWs Bonnie Sohn, Karen Dwyer and Marie were friends around the lake, Susan Greer and Cyndi Garner. Our book for April will be "The People We Keep" by Allison Larkin. According to the book jacket, "Little River, New York, 1994. April Sawicki is living in...
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, TX
The Courier

Master Gardener: April chores to keep your organic garden growing

April wildflowers are always beautiful and a welcome sight to the garden after the cold winter. If you want wildflowers in your own landscape, plan on planting seeds in late September or early October for next spring's flowers. Thirty of the best wildflowers in Texas are found here - https://texashighways.com/wildflowers/wildflowers-of-texas/ Pruning chores this month include azaleas, wisteria and climbing roses after the flowers fade. Roses such as Lady Banks, Veilchenblau, American Beauty and the Swamp Rose bloom only in spring. Remove any dead, old or crossing canes. Lightly prune remaining canes after blooming and refrain from additional...
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, TX
The Courier

The Courier

